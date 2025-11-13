Shane Watson joins KKR as assistant coach

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Watson and former New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee are new additions to the KKR coaching staff, which has been overhauled after the team finished seventh in IPL 2025. Southee has been juggling playing commitments in franchise cricket with a consultant role with England over the past six months.

"It's a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders," Watson said in a statement issued by KKR. "I've always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team's commitment to excellence. I'm eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata."

KKR is Watson's second assignment as a coach in the IPL, having been deputy to head coach Ricky Ponting at Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 and 2023. He recently left his position as head coach of San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC, where he had worked for three seasons. They had wanted him to take on a year-long role but Watson did not want to give up his broadcast and other coaching commitments.