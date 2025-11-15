Andre Russell released by Kolkata Knight Riders

In one of the most high-profile releases in IPL history, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have decided to let go of their star allrounder Andre Russell

Russell has been a constant for the franchise since IPL 2014 and was among five players retained by the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega auction for INR 12 crore.

A bona fide T20 great, Russell is also an IPL GOAT. Only two players in IPL history have scored over 2000 runs and picked 100 wickets. One of them - Russell - has been released, and the other - Ravindra Jadeja - has been traded , making 2026 Retention window amongst the most headline-making ones.

While the development will surprise many, including KKR fans, the franchise had deliberated releasing Russell before the 2025 mega auction before deciding to stall that call. Russell, who is 37, had retired from international cricket in July, having only played the T20 format after the 2019 World Cup.

Russel, who won the Player of the Tournament in IPL 2019, was part of the KKR's title-winning teams in 2014 and 2024. Russell also won 16 Player-of-the-Match awards at KKR and is only behind the other KKR great Sunil Narine. A powerful batter who is known to take bowlers apart especially in death overs, Russell has hit the joint-seventh most sixes (223) in the IPL.

It is understood that more than one franchise sought out Russell in trade. While KKR, who will have one of the biggest purses of INR 64.30 crore at the 2026 auction, could look to even buy him back, teams will also pay attention to Russell's form in the 2025 season. With the bat in 10 innings, Russell hit 167 runs at a strike rate of 163.72 including a 50. His bowling numbers, though, were under par: eight wickets in nine innings at an average of 27.12 and an economy of 11.94.