RR trade Samson to CSK for Jadeja and Curran

It is one of the most high-profile player trades in IPL history. Samson, who led RR from 2021 until the previous season, had been retained for INR 18 crore ahead of IPL 2025. CSK had also retained Jadeja for the same amount, while they had acquired Curran in the auction for INR 2.4 crore. Samson will go to CSK for the same fee, but Jadeja's fee has been revised to INR 14 crore. Curran's fee remains the same.

"Rajasthan Royals gave me my first platform and my first taste of victory," Jadeja said in a RR statement. "Coming back feels special - it's not just a team for me, it's home. Rajasthan Royals is where I won my first IPL, and I hope to win more with this current group of players."

Samson spent 11 years at RR, but had indicated after IPL 2025 that he was looking for a change and wanted to be released by RR.

For Jadeja, it is a return to the franchise with whom he started his IPL career, in the inaugural season in 2008. Jadeja had been with CSK since 2012 barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the franchise was suspended, and was even appointed captain in 2022 but handed the captaincy back to MS Dhoni after a poor start to the season.

For Curran, it will be a third IPL franchise, having shuttled between CSK and Punjab Kings between 2019 and 2025.

"Jadeja coming back to the Royals is incredibly special for all of us. He understands the franchise and the fans, having been part of RR's IPL-winning campaign," Kumar Sangakkara , RR's director of cricket, said. "Over the years he has grown into a player who can influence the game in every department. His experience, composure, and competitive edge will add immense value to our group.

"Sam brings a different but equally important dimension. He's fearless, adaptable, and thrives in pressure situations with both bat and ball. Together, Jadeja and Sam give us balance, leadership, and the kind of match-winning depth we want as we build for the future."

Letting go of Jadeja and Curran was done after consultations with the players, CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan said. "The decision was taken with mutual understanding with both Jadeja and Curran. We are deeply grateful for Jadeja's extraordinary contributions and the legacy he leaves behind. We wish both Jadeja and Curran the best for the future. We also welcome Sanju Samson, whose skill-set and achievements complement our ambitions. This decision has been made with great thought, respect, and a long-term vision."

Nitish Rana will now turn out for Delhi Capitals • BCCI

Shami, Nitish Rana, Ferreira, Tendulkar traded

As reported by ESPNcricinfo on Friday, Mohammed Shami will turn out for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026 after being traded by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shami, the second-most expensive acquisition for SRH ahead of the IPL 2025 season at INR 10 crore, will move to LSG at his existing fee.

Rana, who has featured in over 100 IPL games and has even led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), moves from RR to Delhi Capitals (DC), and will continue at his existing fee of INR 4.2 crore.

For Markande, it's a return home of sorts, as he returns to his original team Mumbai Indians (MI) from KKR. He will also be at his existing fee of INR 30 lakh.

Ferreira, the South African allrounder, returns to his first team, RR, after being traded out by DC, that too with a salary hike. His fee has been revised from INR 75 lakh to INR 1 crore.