Du Plessis withdraws from IPL 2026 auction to play PSL

Former South Africa batter Faf du Plessis has opted not to put his name in the IPL 2026 auction, choosing instead to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back," du Plessis wrote in a statement on his social media handles.

"This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person."

Du Plessis, who has 154 IPL appearances, did not rule out a return to the competition in the future.

"Fourteen years is a long time, and I'm proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn't goodbye - you'll see me again," he said.

"This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season," du Plessis said. "It's an exciting step for me - a chance to experience something new, to grow as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy. A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I'm looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality."

In IPL 2025, du Plessis made 202 runs from nine games for Delhi Capitals, and even captained the team in two games when their regular captain Axar Patel was injured. However, he was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Overall, du Plessis is the fourth-highest run-scorer among overseas players in the IPL. Apart from DC, he has played for Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rising Pune Supergiants, winning the title twice with CSK.

Du Plessis has played in the PSL before, making six appearances between 2019 and 2021 for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.