Sammy: WI still fighting the battles of 2016

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy believes his team is "still fighting" the "battles" they were back in 2016, when he was the captain of the side that lifted the T20 World Cup in India after overcoming some controversies back home. Back in India 10 years later for another T20 World Cup, Sammy spoke about the "challenges" his team still faces, but said they were focusing on what was in their control, which was on-field performances.

"The circumstances are probably still the same," Sammy said in Mumbai when asked to draw comparisons with the 2016 campaign that ended with them lifting the trophy in Kolkata. "I remember coming into 2016, some of the names that my cricketers were called, some of the battles we had to fight. To this day, 10 years later, we're still fighting it. But we won't let that affect what we bring on the field. We try to control the things that are within our power. Some of these things are being dedicated, being resilient, being clear on our execution, which is the on-field play.

"Like I've said before, many people look at West Indies and all the issues that we have. Sometimes it reflects in the on-field performance. So they don't really give us much of a chance. But the confidence we have within our group, the players that we have, the experience we have playing in India. We know when we put it together and we trust our execution and the process, we become a very competitive team."

When asked further about the issues West Indies were still fighting, Sammy almost hinted as if there was more to it than how his team was perceived, but stopped short of elaborating.

"This time around…," Sammy said about the issues going on behind the scenes before pausing, "maybe after the tournament. Nobody talk (until) after the tournament. Na, I'm just joking. Issues that are within our control, like I said, obviously over the last two years in the Caribbean. The challenges that we face, putting our team together, availability and stuff like that. But no, the team right now is in a very good space mentally. The way the guys have been preparing has been really good. The discussions going around the planning. I see a focused team."

Darren Sammy with the T20 World Cup trophy in 2016 • Getty Images

Sammy continued to speak of the struggles that come West Indies' way as they aren't as "fortunate" as some other boards in the cricket world, he said.

"You know, it's the West Indies. We always have some...We're not as fortunate as certain boards. So, we always have these challenges that we face. But it is my job as the head coach and the management to make sure we create an environment that is breeding West Indies culture. The desire to play for the crest, the badge, and go out and entertain the fans. That's why we play, that's why you're an athlete. You try to go out and perform, play a brand that could inspire the next generation. And that's what I'm trying to instill in my guys."