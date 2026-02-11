Rabada to Noor - 13 needed from six balls. Here's what happened next
Relive ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentary of the eventful final over of the game between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad
The Afghanistan vs South Africa game in Ahmedabad went right down to the wire. Afghanistan needed 13 runs from six balls with one wicket in hand. Here's how it unfolded.
19.1
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, 1 no ball, oh, dear! Rabada has bowled a no-ball that gives Afghanistan a lifeline! South Africa were celebrating as Noor couldn't time this and could only hit it as far as cover. But the siren goes off, and it's now a free-hit for Afghanistan.
19.1
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, 1 wide, slips this full and down leg, Noor looks to flick, this is called wide. Still six balls left, 11 needed. Free-hit stays
19.1
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, no run, shelled down to long-off, dropped by Jansen. That was an absolute dolly. But again, didn't matter. Run saved?
19.2
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, SIX, Noooooooooor! What are you made of? Makes room and takes on the short ball that sat up right in his swinging arc. Clears deep backward square. What a sensational hit.
19.3
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, no run, full and tailing in, Noor works it down to long-on. Refuses the run but Farooqi was more than halfway down when he was sent back
19.4
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, (no ball) 2 runs, goes straight down the ground, hacks it into the leg side towards wide long-on, they scamper back for a second....but wait, Rabada has bowled another no-ball.
2 off 3. Free-hit. Umpire sends the sub off as he brings a drink for the batters
19.4
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, 1 run, OUT, drilled down to wide long-off, as they scamper a second. The throw comes in on the bounce to Rabada who stretches back to break the bails at the bowler's end with Farooqi a millimetre short of the crease. Third umpire needs just two replays to confirm what Afghanistan feared. There was one legit delivery remaining. Could they have tried to take it to the final ball? South Africa will believe they've got out of jail. This was done and dusted when a wicket fell first ball, but for that no-ball. Afghanistan then came storming back. And now here we are, going into the tournament's first Super over.
