Ryan ten Doeschate: Playing Pakistan in Colombo could be a 'challenge'

"First of all, it's great that the game's back on," ten Doeschate said. "We kind of never changed our preparation that the game wasn't going to happen. We were always under the impression that something would transpire and we would play. So it's no big change the way we are going about things. And I guess we kind of got confirmation sort of late yesterday and early this morning. It started coming through that the game was going to go ahead and we are delighted to have another chance to play against the quality side (Pakistan) in this first phase of the tournament.

"We kind of accepted that as a status quo (to play), and until we got there and they didn't show up, we were assuming we were going to play. We also, we're trying to stay clear of all the politics I've mentioned before about the sentiments of the country and know the different politics between the two countries, but it's really important for us just to focus on the cricket side of things. It's going to be a challenge going to Colombo where Pakistan have been for the last two weeks and we fully focused on just bringing our best game to that fixture next week."