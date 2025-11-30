Ishan Kishan slams 50-ball 113* in comprehensive Jharkhand win
Jharkhand cruise to their third straight win of the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while Karnataka, who were beaten by Rajasthan, have now lost two in a row
Ishan Kishan struck his fifth T20 century, an unbeaten 50-ball 113, as Jharkhand made light work of Tripura's 182 for 7 in Ahmedabad. Jharkhand achieved their target in 17.3 overs, with eight wickets to spare.
This was their third straight win of the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Kishan, also Jharkhand's captain, struck ten fours and eight sixes, and his third-wicket stand of 153 with Virat Singh took his team to victory. Virat finished unbeaten on 53 off 40 balls.
Tripura's batting effort was led by Vijay Shankar (59 not out in 41 balls) and Manisankar Murasingh (42 in 21). Two days after making an incredible 95 not out to help Jharkhand get past Karnataka, Anukul Roy proved his al-lround chops, this time picking up 2 for 29 to be among Jharkhand's best bowlers.
Nagarkoti swings thriller Rajasthan's way
Former India Under-19 star Kamlesh Nagarkoti picked up three wickets as Rajasthan pipped Karnataka by one run in a last-over thriller. This was Karnataka's second straight defeat and significantly dents their chances of making it to the Super Four phase. Rajasthan, meanwhile, pocketed their third straight win.
Rajasthan posted 201 for 5 on the back of useful contributions from Deepak Hooda (43 in 28), Kartik Sharma (46 in 31) and Mahipal Lomror (48 in 30).
Karnataka were rocked early as they slipped to 51 for 3 by the seventh over, before Karun Nair (51 in 32) and R Smaran revived the innings.
Karnataka looked good to chase the runs down even though the asking rate spiralled to over ten an over for the last six overs. That was when Nagarkoti removed Abhinav Manohar and Pravin Dubey, who orchestrated their opening win with a last-over six, to turn the tide in Rajasthan's favour. Smaran remained unbeaten on 48 off 31 balls.
Patidar shows good form in comeback match
Rajat Patidar marked his return from a month-long layoff with a sparkling 20-ball 43, setting up Madhya Pradesh's 37-run win over Uttar Pradesh in Kolkata. This was their second win in three matches.
Coming in at No. 4, Patidar injected immediate momentum to the innings, cracking five fours and two sixes during a 60-run stand with Harsh Gawli that lifted MP to a competitive 184 for 7.
UP's chase disappeared early courtesy seamer Shivam Shukla, but Rinku Singh kept them afloat with a counter-attacking 65. He was the last man dismissed, caught by Patidar off legspinner Rahul Batham, as UP were bowled out in 18.3 overs to slump their first loss of the competition. Batham finished with figures of 3 for 33.
More to follow...
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo