Morkel: Gill is recovering well, Iyer has started rehab

"I think the best is for the medical [team] to give that [update]," Morkel said in Ranchi on Friday. "I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him and he is recovering well. So, that is pleasing to hear.

"Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So, we are looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. The good thing is that they are healthy and they are starting their preparation on their way back into the team."

Gill's place in the ODI side will likely go to Yashasvi Jaiswal , but the identity of who might replace Iyer at No. 4 remains unclear, with Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma in contention.

India are under severe pressure, having relinquished their air of invincibility at home. They come into this ODI series having lost five of the last seven Tests. Morkel said the team has had time to reflect on what went wrong and insisted that a switch to the white-ball format will help the team refocus.

"Look, it's a change of colour by clothing and it's a change of ball which always brings a different energy," Morkel said. "But I feel you know the South African team, they have that momentum with them and a confident Protea team is a dangerous team. It will be important to start well, for us to play good cricket over the next week or two, because they're here to win.

"Luckily, we have got some good experience ahead now in the team. For us, it is now focus for the next two days. Give ourselves the best opportunity to prepare well and go out there and put the last couple of weeks behind us and really focus on playing solid cricket."

Virat Kohli gets ready for a net session • PTI

The good experience that Morkel mentioned comes from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma , who will play international cricket in India for the first time since they retired from Tests earlier this year. Their goal now appears to be making the 2027 ODI World Cup

"I feel that their bodies can do that. It is still a long way away. The World Cup, by all means," Morkel said. "I have played many games against them. I have had sleepless nights bowling to them. So, I know as a bowler what goes through your preparation playing against them. So, for me, definitely on board with that."

India's training on Friday took place either side of two covered pitches at the centre of the ground. One of them will be used on match day. The practice wickets offered good pace and bounce, with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. So there may be a toss-up between fast bowling allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and spin-bowling allrounder Washington Sundar