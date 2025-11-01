Shreyas Iyer discharged from Sydney hospital, 'is now stable and recovering well'

Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from the Sydney hospital he had been admitted to for the spleen laceration, with internal bleeding, he suffered during India 's third ODI against Australia on October 25, and "is now stable and recovering well", the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday morning.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same," the statement, quoting secretary Devajit Saikia, said. "He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI medical team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today."

Iyer was treated by Dr Koroush Haghighi and his team in Sydney with help from Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India. The BCCI added, "Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for his follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly."

The injury took place when Iyer took a catch running backwards from point to dismiss Alex Carey in the Sydney ODI. He immediately clutched his rib cage and signalled for medical attention. He was taken off the field and did not return for the remainder of Australia's innings.