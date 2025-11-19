Azhar Ali resigns as PCB's selector and head of youth development

Azhar Ali
has resigned from his position at the PCB as selector and head of youth development, ending a 12-month stint in that role. The departure, which was not publicly announced by either Azhar or the board, has been confirmed by ESPNcricinfo.
ESPNcricinfo has learned Azhar's departure came after an extended period of simmering differences in outlook between the former Pakistan captain and the board. Matters eventually came to a head after Sarfaraz Ahmed
was reportedly appointed - though, again, not officially confirmed by the board - as the head of Pakistan Shaheens and Under-19 sides, with his remit extending to the organising and managing of tours, as well as conducting training camps.
It is understood Azhar felt the appointment of Sarfaraz in a role that aligned closely with his own set of responsibilities led him to feel his position had become untenable. He sent in his letter of resignation earlier this week, which the PCB accepted.
Azhar, who captained Pakistan in Tests and ODIs, was first brought into the PCB as a member of the selection panel for Pakistan's men's national side in October 2024. A month later, he had the role of youth development head
tacked on, one which was publicly announced by the PCB at the time.
The official announcement of his appointment on the PCB's website stated that he had been "tasked with shaping the future of Pakistan cricket by designing and implementing comprehensive youth cricket strategies, establishing robust grassroots cricket structures and talent pathways, collaborating with regional cricket associations to strengthen age-group programmes, educating emerging cricketers under the PCB's Pathways Programme, and organising seminars and clinics to build awareness of off-field development essentials for aspiring players".
The next major assignment for a Pakistan age-group side comes at the 2026 Under-19 World Cup
, which runs from January 15 to February 6, and will take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Co-hosts Zimbabwe, Scotland and England are in Pakistan's group at the competition, which Pakistan have won twice - in 2004 and 2006.