Matches (29)
NZ vs WI (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
WBBL (2)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Abu Dhabi T10 (5)

Hurricanes vs Renegades, 16th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, North Sydney, November 20, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Tomorrow
4:40 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Hobart Hurricanes WomenHobart Hurricanes Women
440080.779
2
Melbourne Renegades WomenMelbourne Renegades Women
431060.230
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NJ Carey
10 M • 279 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 122.9 SR
DN Wyatt
4 M • 251 Runs • 83.67 Avg • 155.9 SR
CA Webb
10 M • 284 Runs • 31.56 Avg • 124.56 SR
G Wareham
6 M • 144 Runs • 36 Avg • 139.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HI Silver-Holmes
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 11.2 SR
M Strano
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.81 Econ • 13.28 SR
G Wareham
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 14.66 SR
T Flintoff
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH-W
MR-W
Player
Role
Elyse Villani (c)
Middle order Batter
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Nicola Carey 
Bowler
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Ruth Johnston 
Allrounder
Lizelle Lee 
Opening Batter
Isabella Malgioglio 
Bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Hayley Silver-Holmes 
Bowling Allrounder
Amy Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Lauren Smith 
Bowler
Molly Strano 
Bowler
Rachel Trenaman 
Allrounder
Callie Wilson 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2025/26
Match days20 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes

Though wickets fell at the other end, Wyatt-Hodge kept finding the boundary and sealed the match with two balls to go

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes

Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation

The pace bowler continues to impress for Sydney Sixers in WBBL but isn't ready to move on from soccer yet

Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation

Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars

At the end of Sunday's action, Melbourne Renegades have climbed to second place behind Hobart Hurricanes, while Perth Scorchers have risen to fourth place

Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless

Chasing a DLS-revised target of 125 in 12 overs, Heat were undone by two-wicket bursts from Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

The former Australia captain found her stride after a tricky start and Scorchers fell short in a rain-shortened chase

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W44080.779
MR-W43160.230
SS-W32140.981
PS-W4224-0.745
AS-W41230.098
MS-W31130.091
ST-W3030-0.787
BH-W3030-1.115
Full Table