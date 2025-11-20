Hurricanes vs Renegades, 16th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match, North Sydney, November 20, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Hurricanes
W
W
W
W
W
Renegades
A
W
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W10 M • 279 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 122.9 SR
HH-W4 M • 251 Runs • 83.67 Avg • 155.9 SR
MR-W10 M • 284 Runs • 31.56 Avg • 124.56 SR
MR-W6 M • 144 Runs • 36 Avg • 139.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 11.2 SR
HH-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.81 Econ • 13.28 SR
MR-W6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 14.66 SR
MR-W7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 16 SR
HH-W
MR-W
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|20 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes
Though wickets fell at the other end, Wyatt-Hodge kept finding the boundary and sealed the match with two balls to go
Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation
The pace bowler continues to impress for Sydney Sixers in WBBL but isn't ready to move on from soccer yet
Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars
At the end of Sunday's action, Melbourne Renegades have climbed to second place behind Hobart Hurricanes, while Perth Scorchers have risen to fourth place
Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless
Chasing a DLS-revised target of 125 in 12 overs, Heat were undone by two-wicket bursts from Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey