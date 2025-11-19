Matches (25)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)
NZ vs WI (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
WBBL (1)
Thunder vs Scorchers, 15th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Sydney, November 19, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
ST-W Win & Bat
PS-W Win & Bat
ST-W Win & Bowl
PS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
L
W
L
L
L
Scorchers
A
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 253 Runs • 36.14 Avg • 110.96 SR
ST-W10 M • 193 Runs • 19.3 Avg • 109.03 SR
PS-W6 M • 233 Runs • 38.83 Avg • 135.46 SR
PS-W10 M • 147 Runs • 16.33 Avg • 91.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 18.27 SR
ST-W6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 19 SR
PS-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 12.08 SR
PS-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
ST-W
PS-W
Player
Role
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|19 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes
Though wickets fell at the other end, Wyatt-Hodge kept finding the boundary and sealed the match with two balls to go
Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation
The pace bowler continues to impress for Sydney Sixers in WBBL but isn't ready to move on from soccer yet
Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars
At the end of Sunday's action, Melbourne Renegades have climbed to second place behind Hobart Hurricanes, while Perth Scorchers have risen to fourth place
Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless
Chasing a DLS-revised target of 125 in 12 overs, Heat were undone by two-wicket bursts from Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey