Thunder vs Scorchers, 15th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Sydney, November 19, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
Tomorrow
8:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AB Learoyd
10 M • 253 Runs • 36.14 Avg • 110.96 SR
TB Wilson
10 M • 193 Runs • 19.3 Avg • 109.03 SR
BL Mooney
6 M • 233 Runs • 38.83 Avg • 135.46 SR
MC Hinkley
10 M • 147 Runs • 16.33 Avg • 91.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL Bates
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 18.27 SR
S Ismail
6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 19 SR
LG Mills
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 12.08 SR
AL Edgar
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
ST-W
PS-W
Player
Role
Phoebe Litchfield (c)
Batter
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Samantha Bates 
Bowler
Ella Briscoe 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Darlington 
Bowler
Sienna Eve 
Bowler
Lucy Finn 
Allrounder
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Hasrat Gill 
Bowling Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Anika Learoyd 
Middle order Batter
Taneale Peschel 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Tahlia Wilson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2025/26
Match days19 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes

Though wickets fell at the other end, Wyatt-Hodge kept finding the boundary and sealed the match with two balls to go

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes

Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation

The pace bowler continues to impress for Sydney Sixers in WBBL but isn't ready to move on from soccer yet

Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation

Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars

At the end of Sunday's action, Melbourne Renegades have climbed to second place behind Hobart Hurricanes, while Perth Scorchers have risen to fourth place

Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless

Chasing a DLS-revised target of 125 in 12 overs, Heat were undone by two-wicket bursts from Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

The former Australia captain found her stride after a tricky start and Scorchers fell short in a rain-shortened chase

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W44080.779
MR-W43160.230
SS-W32140.981
PS-W4224-0.745
AS-W41230.098
MS-W31130.091
ST-W3030-0.787
BH-W3030-1.115
Full Table