Matches (37)
SA vs IND (1)
WBBL (2)
Sheffield Shield (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (2)
WI vs ENG (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)

Scorchers vs Thunder, 27th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match (D/N), Melbourne, November 15, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Tomorrow
4:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PS-W Win & Bat
ST-W Win & Bat
PS-W Win & Bowl
ST-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 126.06 SR
AE Jones
8 M • 165 Runs • 20.63 Avg • 125.95 SR
HC Knight
9 M • 274 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 129.24 SR
P Litchfield
10 M • 270 Runs • 27 Avg • 130.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM King
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 11.94 SR
CC Ainsworth
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.45 Econ • 19.8 SR
SL Bates
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.85 Econ • 13 SR
HJ Darlington
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 13.23 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PS-W
ST-W
Player
Role
Chloe Ainsworth 
Bowling Allrounder
Stella Campbell 
Bowler
Piepa Cleary 
Bowler
Maddy Darke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sophie Devine 
Batting Allrounder
Amy Edgar 
Middle order Batter
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Mikayla Hinkley 
Batter
Ebony Hoskin 
Bowler
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alana King 
Allrounder
Carly Leeson 
Allrounder
Lilly Mills 
Bowler
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chloe Piparo 
Batter
Ni Made Putri Suwandewi 
Allrounder
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)15.45 start, First Session 15.45-17.15, Interval 17.15-17.35, Second Session 17.35-19.05
Match days15 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W74380.572
ST-W64280.248
PS-W64280.205
MR-W74380.171
BH-W6336-0.001
SS-W6336-0.389
MS-W52340.191
AS-W7162-0.968
Full Table