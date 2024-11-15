Matches (37)
SA vs IND (1)
WBBL (2)
Sheffield Shield (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (2)
WI vs ENG (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
Scorchers vs Thunder, 27th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match (D/N), Melbourne, November 15, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scorchers
L
W
W
L
W
Thunder
W
W
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 126.06 SR
PS-W8 M • 165 Runs • 20.63 Avg • 125.95 SR
ST-W9 M • 274 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 129.24 SR
ST-W10 M • 270 Runs • 27 Avg • 130.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 11.94 SR
PS-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.45 Econ • 19.8 SR
ST-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.85 Econ • 13 SR
ST-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 13.23 SR
Squad
PS-W
ST-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.45 start, First Session 15.45-17.15, Interval 17.15-17.35, Second Session 17.35-19.05
|Match days
|15 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
