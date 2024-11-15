Blistering Voll takes Thunder back to the top of the table

Sydney Thunder 173 for 3 (Voll 97*) beat Perth Scorchers 170 for 5 (Mooney 97, Devine 44, Peschel 3-28) by seven wickets

Georgia Voll produced a blistering knock to give Sydney Thunder a thrilling seven-wicket win over Perth Scorchers that lifted them back to the top of the WBBL table.

Thunder dropped five catches at the MCG on Friday and Beth Mooney cashed in, hammering 97 from 64 balls. But Voll wouldn't be outdone by the competition's all-time leading run-scorer, responding with an unbeaten 97 from 56 deliveries to steer the to victory with one over remaining. It was the first time in three attempts this season Thunder have mounted a successful run-chase.

Voll hit 13 fours and a six in her career-best innings, surpassing the 92 she made against Adelaide Strikers earlier this month.

"It sits pretty high," Voll said of her player-of-the-match performance. "To be chasing sort of a biggish total and to have the backing from the coaches to just go out there and play my way and for it to come off like this is pretty special."

Voll's 64-run partnership with Heather Knight was crucial for Thunder. The 21-year-old revealed she took inspiration from Hobart Hurricanes opener Lizelle Lee's record-breaking feats with the bat this month.

"I actually watched Lizelle Lee bat the other day and noticed that I've been trying to go a little bit hard too early," Voll said. "I sort of just took my time a little bit more and took the strike off Atha [Chamari Athapaththu] at the start there as well. It was just sort of lucky to come off."

Mooney had looked like she would be the match-winner with the bat when she made the most of Thunder's dropped catches. She was put down three times before reaching 20 and again soon after ticking off another half-century.

Sophie Devine was also given an early life by Thunder and the experienced pair put on a 112-run partnership for Scorchers' third wicket. Devine fell to Taneale Peschel and Mooney was out lbw to Shabnim Ismail in the final over, falling narrowly short of what would have been her fourth WBBL century.