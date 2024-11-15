Blistering Voll takes Thunder back to the top of the table
Beth Mooney made 97 for Perth Scorchers but Voll matched her score to seal a superb run chase at the MCG
Thunder won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
Over 19 • ST-W 173/3Thunder won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|97
|56
|run out
|9
|15
|stumped
|14
|12
|caught
|28
|24
|not out
|9
|9
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 2, w 12)
|Total
|173(3 wkts; 19 ovs)