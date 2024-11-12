Matches (9)
Thunder vs Scorchers, 24th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (N), Sydney, November 12, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
Tomorrow
7:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 115.44 SR
HC Knight
9 M • 293 Runs • 41.86 Avg • 129.07 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 321 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 134.87 SR
AE Jones
8 M • 174 Runs • 21.75 Avg • 139.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL Bates
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 13 SR
HJ Darlington
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.22 Econ • 12.76 SR
AM King
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.95 Econ • 11.31 SR
CC Ainsworth
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 19.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ST-W
PS-W
Player
Role
Georgia Adams 
Top order Batter
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Samantha Bates 
Bowler
Ella Briscoe 
-
Hannah Darlington 
Bowler
Sienna Eve 
-
Saskia Horley 
Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Sammy-Jo Johnson 
Allrounder
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Anika Learoyd 
Middle order Batter
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Claire Moore 
Batter
Taneale Peschel 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Tahlia Wilson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
Match days12 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Knight and Bates give Thunder derby victory over Sixers

Ash Gardner threatened to revive the chase for Sixers but couldn't get the side home

'Just go all out': Rodrigues looks to Australian mindset

The India batter revealed her Brisbane Heat team-mates encouraged her to take a positive approach

Lizelle Lee smashes WBBL records with 150 not out against Scorchers

The Hobart Hurricanes opener produced a stunning display at the SCG

Replacement player Bekker takes centre-stage as Renegades win Melbourne derby

Called in to replace the injured Sophie Molineux, Bekker dismissed Meg Lanning and gave away just nine runs in her four overs

Amelia Kerr makes immediate impact for Sydney Sixers after injury

The New Zealand allrounder helped guide the chase alongside Ellyse Perry to ensure they were ahead of the DLS

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W54181.062
HH-W63360.432
BH-W6336-0.001
MR-W6336-0.001
SS-W6336-0.389
PS-W5326-0.502
MS-W52340.191
AS-W5142-0.801
Full Table