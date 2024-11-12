Matches (9)
Thunder vs Scorchers, 24th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match (N), Sydney, November 12, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
L
W
W
W
W
Scorchers
W
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 13:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 115.44 SR
ST-W9 M • 293 Runs • 41.86 Avg • 129.07 SR
PS-W10 M • 321 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 134.87 SR
PS-W8 M • 174 Runs • 21.75 Avg • 139.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 13 SR
ST-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.22 Econ • 12.76 SR
PS-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.95 Econ • 11.31 SR
PS-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 19.8 SR
Squad
ST-W
PS-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
|Match days
|12 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
