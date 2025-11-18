Matches (22)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
NZ vs WI (1)
Hurricanes vs Strikers, 14th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Nov 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Hobart, November 18, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
HH-W Win & Bat
AS-W Win & Bat
HH-W Win & Bowl
AS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
A
W
W
W
W
Strikers
L
L
NR
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 19:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W10 M • 286 Runs • 47.67 Avg • 124.34 SR
HH-W10 M • 270 Runs • 30 Avg • 129.8 SR
AS-W10 M • 324 Runs • 81 Avg • 121.8 SR
AS-W6 M • 214 Runs • 71.33 Avg • 138.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.71 Econ • 13.28 SR
8 M • 14 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 10.71 SR
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 23.33 SR
AS-W6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 13.14 SR
Squad
HH-W
AS-W
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|18 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation
The pace bowler continues to impress for Sydney Sixers in WBBL but isn't ready to move on from soccer yet
Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars
At the end of Sunday's action, Melbourne Renegades have climbed to second place behind Hobart Hurricanes, while Perth Scorchers have risen to fourth place
Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless
Chasing a DLS-revised target of 125 in 12 overs, Heat were undone by two-wicket bursts from Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey
Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory
The former Australia captain found her stride after a tricky start and Scorchers fell short in a rain-shortened chase