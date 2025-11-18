Matches (22)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
NZ vs WI (1)

Hurricanes vs Strikers, 14th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Nov 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Hobart, November 18, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Tomorrow
8:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
HH-W Win & Bat
AS-W Win & Bat
HH-W Win & Bowl
AS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Hobart Hurricanes WomenHobart Hurricanes Women
330061.036
5
Adelaide Strikers WomenAdelaide Strikers Women
311130.323
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 19:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NJ Carey
10 M • 286 Runs • 47.67 Avg • 124.34 SR
L Lee
10 M • 270 Runs • 30 Avg • 129.8 SR
MM Penna
10 M • 324 Runs • 81 Avg • 121.8 SR
L Wolvaardt
6 M • 214 Runs • 71.33 Avg • 138.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Strano
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.71 Econ • 13.28 SR
HI Silver-Holmes
8 M • 14 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 10.71 SR
A Wellington
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 23.33 SR
TM McGrath
6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 13.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH-W
AS-W
Player
Role
Elyse Villani (c)
Middle order Batter
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Nicola Carey 
Bowler
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Ruth Johnston 
Allrounder
Lizelle Lee 
Opening Batter
Isabella Malgioglio 
Bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Hayley Silver-Holmes 
Bowling Allrounder
Amy Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Lauren Smith 
Bowler
Molly Strano 
Bowler
Rachel Trenaman 
Allrounder
Callie Wilson 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2025/26
Match days18 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation

The pace bowler continues to impress for Sydney Sixers in WBBL but isn't ready to move on from soccer yet

Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation

Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars

At the end of Sunday's action, Melbourne Renegades have climbed to second place behind Hobart Hurricanes, while Perth Scorchers have risen to fourth place

Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless

Chasing a DLS-revised target of 125 in 12 overs, Heat were undone by two-wicket bursts from Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

The former Australia captain found her stride after a tricky start and Scorchers fell short in a rain-shortened chase

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

Silver-Holmes stars against former team as Hurricanes power home

Sixers were well placed on 92 for 2 before a game-changing over saw three wickets fall

Silver-Holmes stars against former team as Hurricanes power home
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W33061.036
MR-W43160.230
SS-W32140.981
PS-W4224-0.745
AS-W31130.323
MS-W31130.091
ST-W3030-0.787
BH-W3030-1.115
Full Table