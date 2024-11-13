Matches (4)
WBBL (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
AFG v BAN (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Hurricanes vs Strikers, 25th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Nov 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match (N), Hobart, November 13, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Tomorrow
7:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
HH-W Win & Bat
AS-W Win & Bat
HH-W Win & Bowl
AS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Lee
10 M • 420 Runs • 60 Avg • 157.89 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 230 Runs • 28.75 Avg • 109.52 SR
TM McGrath
10 M • 272 Runs • 34 Avg • 131.4 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 255 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 104.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
H Graham
9 M • 17 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 11 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 13.2 SR
M Schutt
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 17.07 SR
A Wellington
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 17 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH-W
AS-W
Player
Role
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Nicola Carey 
Bowler
Zoe Cooke 
Bowler
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Ruth Johnston 
Allrounder
Lizelle Lee 
Opening Batter
Tabatha Saville 
-
Hayley Silver-holmes 
Bowling Allrounder
Lauren Smith 
Bowler
Amy Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Molly Strano 
Bowler
Rachel Trenaman 
Allrounder
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Elyse Villani 
Middle order Batter
Callie Wilson 
-
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
Match days13 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Knight and Bates give Thunder derby victory over Sixers

Ash Gardner threatened to revive the chase for Sixers but couldn't get the side home

Knight and Bates give Thunder derby victory over Sixers

'Just go all out': Rodrigues looks to Australian mindset

The India batter revealed her Brisbane Heat team-mates encouraged her to take a positive approach

'Just go all out': Rodrigues looks to Australian mindset

Lizelle Lee smashes WBBL records with 150 not out against Scorchers

The Hobart Hurricanes opener produced a stunning display at the SCG

Lizelle Lee smashes WBBL records with 150 not out against Scorchers

Replacement player Bekker takes centre-stage as Renegades win Melbourne derby

Called in to replace the injured Sophie Molineux, Bekker dismissed Meg Lanning and gave away just nine runs in her four overs

Replacement player Bekker takes centre-stage as Renegades win Melbourne derby

Amelia Kerr makes immediate impact for Sydney Sixers after injury

The New Zealand allrounder helped guide the chase alongside Ellyse Perry to ensure they were ahead of the DLS

Amelia Kerr makes immediate impact for Sydney Sixers after injury
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W54181.062
MR-W74380.171
HH-W63360.432
BH-W6336-0.001
SS-W6336-0.389
PS-W5326-0.502
MS-W52340.191
AS-W6152-0.892
Full Table