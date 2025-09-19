Matches (16)
Asia Cup (2)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM vs NAM (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IRE vs ENG (1)
CPL (1)
PAK Women vs SA Women, 2nd ODI at Lahore, PAK vs SA, Sep 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI (D/N), Lahore, September 19, 2025, South Africa Women tour of Pakistan
What will be the toss result?
PAK-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
PAK-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PAK Women
W
W
W
W
L
SA Women
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:40
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WODI no. 1480
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-21.50
|Match days
|19 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
South Africa Women in Pakistan News
Kapp, Brits deflate Pakistan as SA win ODI series opener
Both batters scored unbeaten centuries and posted South Africa's third-highest partnership in women's ODIs
Teenager Meso named in South Africa's squad for Women's ODI World Cup
Bosch, de Klerk, Shangase and Dercksen are also first-timers for an ODI World Cup