Matches (16)
Asia Cup (2)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM vs NAM (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IRE vs ENG (1)
CPL (1)

PAK Women vs SA Women, 2nd ODI at Lahore, PAK vs SA, Sep 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Lahore, September 19, 2025, South Africa Women tour of Pakistan
PrevNext
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
What will be the toss result?
PAK-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
PAK-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:40
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWODI no. 1480
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-21.50
Match days19 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question