Matches (31)
IND vs SA (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
WBBL (3)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (4)
One-Day Cup (1)
The Ashes (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
PAK vs SL (1)

Renegades vs Stars, 13th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Melbourne, November 16, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Tomorrow
2:40 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MR-W Win & Bat
MS-W Win & Bat
MR-W Win & Bowl
MS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Melbourne Renegades WomenMelbourne Renegades Women
321040.044
4
Melbourne Stars WomenMelbourne Stars Women
210131.778
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CA Webb
10 M • 269 Runs • 29.89 Avg • 126.88 SR
G Wareham
6 M • 194 Runs • 48.5 Avg • 144.77 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 314 Runs • 34.89 Avg • 131.93 SR
A Sutherland
6 M • 120 Runs • 24 Avg • 121.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
T Flintoff
6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 14.66 SR
G Wareham
6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.32 Econ • 14.25 SR
SF Day
9 M • 7 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 22.57 SR
SK Moloney
4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 13.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MR-W
MS-W
Player
Role
Sophie Molineux (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Charis Bekker 
Bowling Allrounder
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Sarah Coyte 
Bowler
Emma de Broughe 
Batter
Deandra Dottin 
Allrounder
Nicole Faltum 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tess Flintoff 
Bowler
Milly Illingworth 
Allrounder
Sara Kennedy 
Bowler
Davina Perrin 
Top order Batter
Naomi Stalenberg 
Allrounder
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Courtney Webb 
Batter
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2025/26
Match days16 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless

Chasing a DLS-revised target of 125 in 12 overs, Heat were undone by two-wicket bursts from Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

The former Australia captain found her stride after a tricky start and Scorchers fell short in a rain-shortened chase

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

Silver-Holmes stars against former team as Hurricanes power home

Sixers were well placed on 92 for 2 before a game-changing over saw three wickets fall

Silver-Holmes stars against former team as Hurricanes power home

Mooney masterclass sets up easy win for Scorchers

Heat, who dropped crucial catches in the field, were all out for 149 in response to Scorchers' 172

Mooney masterclass sets up easy win for Scorchers

Wareham stars again as Melbourne Renegades make it two from two

The defending champions are off to a flying start with their stand-in captain leading from the front

Wareham stars again as Melbourne Renegades make it two from two
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W33061.036
SS-W32140.981
MR-W32140.044
MS-W21031.778
AS-W21031.044
PS-W3122-1.160
ST-W3030-0.787
BH-W3030-1.115
Full Table