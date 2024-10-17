Matches (9)
New Zealand in India (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Spring Challenge (5)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)

Renegades vs Stars, 18th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Sydney, October 17, 2024, T20 Spring Challenge
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CA Webb
3 M • 110 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 177.41 SR
E de Broughe
3 M • 90 Runs • 30 Avg • 142.85 SR
MM Lanning
3 M • 119 Runs • 59.5 Avg • 141.66 SR
S Reid
3 M • 83 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 125.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GK Prestwidge
3 M • 5 Wkts • 9.45 Econ • 13.2 SR
E de Broughe
3 M • 3 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 18 SR
Hasrat Gill
2 M • 3 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 12 SR
SF Day
3 M • 3 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
Match details
Cricket Central, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Match days17 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Instant answers to T20 questions
T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
BH-W32142.327
HH-W32140.931
MS-W32140.408
AS-W32140.240
ACTW3214-0.051
MR-W3122-0.239
SS-W3122-0.459
PS-W3122-0.890
ST-W2020-3.819
