Strikers vs Scorchers, 12th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, Melbourne, November 16, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
L
L
L
NR
W
Scorchers
W
A
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W10 M • 325 Runs • 81.25 Avg • 123.57 SR
AS-W6 M • 237 Runs • 79 Avg • 136.99 SR
PS-W6 M • 239 Runs • 39.83 Avg • 134.26 SR
PS-W8 M • 148 Runs • 18.5 Avg • 114.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 24 SR
AS-W6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 18.85 SR
PS-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 12.09 SR
PS-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 20.4 SR
Squad
AS-W
PS-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|16 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
