Strikers vs Scorchers, 32nd Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

32nd Match (D/N), Adelaide, November 19, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
Tomorrow
7:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Penna
10 M • 287 Runs • 35.88 Avg • 148.7 SR
TM McGrath
8 M • 204 Runs • 34 Avg • 128.3 SR
BL Mooney
7 M • 286 Runs • 40.86 Avg • 138.83 SR
C Piparo
10 M • 146 Runs • 16.22 Avg • 114.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AC Mushangwe
8 M • 11 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 14.72 SR
A Wellington
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 18.27 SR
AM King
7 M • 14 Wkts • 7.04 Econ • 11.14 SR
CC Ainsworth
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.22 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.40 start, First Session 17.40-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.30, Second Session 18.30-20.00
Match days19 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Hamilton breaks WBBL records with stunning 5 for 8 in Brisbane Heat victory

The left-arm quick, whose school friends are celebrating on the Gold Coast, had never taken a WBBL wicket before this match

Healy out of WBBL, faces race to be fit for India series

The Australia captain has picked up a knee injury and won't feature again for Sydney Sixers

Penna and McGrath star as Strikers end losing streak

Penna lifted a stuttering innings with a 40-ball 60 before McGrath led the bowling show with a four-for

Faltum's best leads Melbourne Renegades to gripping derby victory

Renegades were 48 for 5 before a record-breaking recovery but Stars pushed hard late in their chase

Blistering Voll takes Thunder back to the top of the table

Beth Mooney made 97 for Perth Scorchers but Voll matched her score to seal a superb run chase at the MCG

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W852110.291
MR-W853100.208
BH-W853100.200
HH-W84480.257
PS-W74380.099
SS-W8347-0.425
MS-W7254-0.094
AS-W8264-0.594
Full Table