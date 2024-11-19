Matches (7)
Strikers vs Scorchers, 32nd Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
32nd Match (D/N), Adelaide, November 19, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
L
L
L
L
W
Scorchers
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W10 M • 287 Runs • 35.88 Avg • 148.7 SR
AS-W8 M • 204 Runs • 34 Avg • 128.3 SR
PS-W7 M • 286 Runs • 40.86 Avg • 138.83 SR
PS-W10 M • 146 Runs • 16.22 Avg • 114.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 14.72 SR
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 18.27 SR
PS-W7 M • 14 Wkts • 7.04 Econ • 11.14 SR
PS-W7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.22 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AS-W
PS-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.40 start, First Session 17.40-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.30, Second Session 18.30-20.00
|Match days
|19 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
