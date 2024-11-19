Schutt stars as Strikers dent Scorchers' finals hopes

Adelaide Strikers 169 for 6 (Wolvaardt, Mandhana 41, Mack 41, King 3-29) beat Perth Scorchers 139 (Halliday 47, Schutt 3-19) by 30 runs

Adelaide Strikers put a severe dent in the WBBL finals hopes of the Perth Scorchers with a 30-run victory as Megan Schutt put on a masterclass.

With two games left, Scorchers remain in fifth spot with eight points and they trail fourth-placed Hobart Hurricanes by a sizeable run rate difference.

Strikers, champions of the past two tournaments, climbed from bottom of the ladder to seventh - they have six points but just one match remaining.

Strikers were sent into bat openers Mandhana and Mack made an instant impact, taking 40 from the initial four overs. They reached 81 in the 10th over when Mandhana was caught at mid-off from the bowling of Sophie Devine, ending a knock featuring five fours and a six.

Just eight balls later, Mack advanced down the pitch but was beaten by a perfectly flighted delivery from legspinner Alana King and was stumped.

Wolvaardt soon took centre stage with her rapid-fire innings featuring three fours and three sixes - two from consecutive balls from Chloe Ainsworth.

The South African was caught on the cover boundary with three balls remaining and King finished with another stumping on the last ball, giving her figures of 3 for 29.

Scorchers' run chase began terribly with Maddy Darke bowled by Schutt second ball. And in the third over, Schutt struck with consecutive deliveries, dismissing Dayalan Hemalatha and bowling Amy Edgar for a golden duck with a top-shelf inswinger, to boast figures of 3 for 6.