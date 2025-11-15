Matches (10)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
WBBL (2)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)

Thunder vs Sixers, 11th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Sydney, November 15, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Tomorrow
8:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
ST-W Win & Bat
SS-W Win & Bat
ST-W Win & Bowl
SS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
5
Sydney Sixers WomenSydney Sixers Women
211020.900
7
Sydney Thunder WomenSydney Thunder Women
20200-0.616
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AB Learoyd
10 M • 273 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 111.88 SR
TB Wilson
10 M • 219 Runs • 21.9 Avg • 102.81 SR
EA Perry
6 M • 189 Runs • 37.8 Avg • 113.85 SR
M Brown
10 M • 118 Runs • 19.67 Avg • 149.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL Bates
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 18.27 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
6 M • 6 Wkts • 6.1 Econ • 20.5 SR
A Gardner
6 M • 15 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 9.13 SR
AC Kerr
6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ST-W
SS-W
Player
Role
Phoebe Litchfield (c)
Batter
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Samantha Bates 
Bowler
Ella Briscoe 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Darlington 
Bowler
Sienna Eve 
Bowler
Lucy Finn 
Allrounder
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Hasrat Gill 
Bowling Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Anika Learoyd 
Middle order Batter
Taneale Peschel 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Tahlia Wilson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2025/26
Match days15 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Patrick Jackson
Australia
Roberto Howard
TV Umpire
Australia
Drew Crozier
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Lauren McGill
Match Referee
Australia
Janine Stainer
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

The former Australia captain found her stride after a tricky start and Scorchers fell short in a rain-shortened chase

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

Silver-Holmes stars against former team as Hurricanes power home

Sixers were well placed on 92 for 2 before a game-changing over saw three wickets fall

Silver-Holmes stars against former team as Hurricanes power home

Mooney masterclass sets up easy win for Scorchers

Heat, who dropped crucial catches in the field, were all out for 149 in response to Scorchers' 172

Mooney masterclass sets up easy win for Scorchers

Wareham stars again as Melbourne Renegades make it two from two

The defending champions are off to a flying start with their stand-in captain leading from the front

Wareham stars again as Melbourne Renegades make it two from two

WBBL round-up: Gardner, Wyatt-Hodge and Wareham star on opening day

The Australia legspinner claimed three wickets in the opening game of the season the Hobart Hurricanes produced a superb chase

WBBL round-up: Gardner, Wyatt-Hodge and Wareham star on opening day
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W22040.923
MR-W32140.044
MS-W21031.778
AS-W21031.044
SS-W21120.900
PS-W3122-1.160
ST-W2020-0.616
BH-W2020-1.012
Full Table