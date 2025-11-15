Matches (10)
Thunder vs Sixers, 11th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Sydney, November 15, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
L
L
W
L
L
Sixers
L
W
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 273 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 111.88 SR
ST-W10 M • 219 Runs • 21.9 Avg • 102.81 SR
SS-W6 M • 189 Runs • 37.8 Avg • 113.85 SR
SS-W10 M • 118 Runs • 19.67 Avg • 149.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 18.27 SR
ST-W6 M • 6 Wkts • 6.1 Econ • 20.5 SR
SS-W6 M • 15 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 9.13 SR
SS-W6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
ST-W
SS-W
Player
Role
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|15 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
