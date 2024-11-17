Matches (39)
Thunder vs Sixers, 31st Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

31st Match (D/N), Sydney, November 17, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Tomorrow
6:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
G Voll
10 M • 320 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 141.59 SR
HC Knight
6 M • 226 Runs • 45.2 Avg • 149.66 SR
EA Perry
7 M • 316 Runs • 63.2 Avg • 147.66 SR
SJ Bryce
7 M • 141 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 122.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL Bates
10 M • 22 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 10.36 SR
HJ Darlington
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.99 Econ • 16.83 SR
S Ecclestone
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.43 Econ • 15.27 SR
C Bray
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 17.55 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ST-W
SS-W
Player
Role
Georgia Adams 
Top order Batter
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Samantha Bates 
Bowler
Ella Briscoe 
-
Hannah Darlington 
Bowler
Sienna Eve 
-
Saskia Horley 
Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Sammy-Jo Johnson 
Allrounder
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Anika Learoyd 
Middle order Batter
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Claire Moore 
Batter
Taneale Peschel 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Tahlia Wilson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.25 start, First Session 17.25-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-20.45
Match days17 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W752100.291
MR-W853100.208
HH-W74380.572
PS-W74380.099
BH-W74380.084
SS-W7346-0.425
MS-W62440.072
AS-W7162-0.968
Full Table