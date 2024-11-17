Matches (39)
SA vs IND (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WBBL (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
WI vs ENG (2)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
Thunder vs Sixers, 31st Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
31st Match (D/N), Sydney, November 17, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
ST-W Win & Bat
SS-W Win & Bat
ST-W Win & Bowl
SS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
W
W
W
L
W
Sixers
L
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 320 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 141.59 SR
ST-W6 M • 226 Runs • 45.2 Avg • 149.66 SR
SS-W7 M • 316 Runs • 63.2 Avg • 147.66 SR
SS-W7 M • 141 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 122.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 22 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 10.36 SR
ST-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.99 Econ • 16.83 SR
SS-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.43 Econ • 15.27 SR
SS-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 17.55 SR
Squad
ST-W
SS-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.25 start, First Session 17.25-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-20.45
|Match days
|17 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Faltum's best leads Melbourne Renegades to gripping derby victory
Renegades were 48 for 5 before a record-breaking recovery but Stars pushed hard late in their chase
Blistering Voll takes Thunder back to the top of the table
Beth Mooney made 97 for Perth Scorchers but Voll matched her score to seal a superb run chase at the MCG
Heat boost WBBL finals hopes, burn Sixers' chances
Grace Harris made 39 and Jess Jonassen took 3 for 24 as Heat defended 139 to defeat Sixers
BBL and WBBL introduce new player trade window
There will be a 10-day period after both finals where clubs can sign players under certain conditions