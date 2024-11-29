Matches (20)
SA vs SL (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (4)
SMAT (13)
GSL 2024 (1)
RESULT
Challenger, Brisbane, November 29, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
133/7
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
(15.2/20 ov, T:134) 134/1

Heat won by 9 wickets (with 28 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/10
grace-parsons
Cricinfo's MVP
74.42 ptsImpact List
grace-parsons
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Redmayne, Rodrigues help Heat ease into WBBL final after bowlers restrict Thunder

Legspinner Parsons took 3 for 10 for Heat, who will be concerned about Rodrigues' availability for the final due to wrist injury

Tristan Lavalette
29-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Georgia Redmayne and Jemimah Rodrigues starred in the chase, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Challenger, WBBL 2024-25, Allan Border Field, November 29, 2024

Georgia Redmayne and Jemimah Rodrigues added 75 for the second wicket  •  Getty Images

Brisbane Heat 134 for 1 (Redmayne 53*, Rodrigues 43 rh, Bates 1-25) beat Sydney Thunder 133 for 7 (Darlington 40*, Peschel 24*, Parsons 3-10) by nine wickets
Brisbane Heat produced a dominant performance to storm into the WBBL final, after Jemimah Rodrigues made Sydney Thunder pay for clumsy fielding at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
But there will be concern over Rodrigues' availability for Sunday's final at the MCG between Heat and Melbourne Renegades. She had to retire hurt after the tenth over of the chase, having aggravated a left wrist injury sustained earlier in the game while attempting to save a boundary during Thunder's innings. While batting, Rodrigues grew in discomfort at the crease, especially after slamming down on a yorker from seamer Taneale Peschel.
After being dropped three times, Rodrigues left the field having made 43 from 30 balls, before Georgia Redmayne took over with an unbeaten half-century as Heat mowed down the 134-run target with 28 balls to spare.
After electing to bowl, Heat dominated most of the Challenger final, and were right on top to leave Thunder reeling at 69 for 7 after opting to bowl. Peschel and Hannah Darlington produced a WBBL record eighth-wicket partnership of 64 runs from 36 balls in the lone bright spot for Thunder.

Redmayne, Rodrigues bury Thunder

Having let slip their stranglehold late in Thunder's innings, Heat were dealt an early blow after opener Grace Harris was stumped in the second over after having charged at left-arm spinner Samantha Bates.
Rodrigues made the most of a charmed life after being dropped on 0, 25 and 30. Her inventiveness came to the fore, and she combined well in a 75-run second-wicket partnership with Redmayne, who was imperious on the back foot.
But Rodrigues was increasingly in discomfort, before pulling the pin on her innings. Her fitness will be a major talking point ahead of the WBBL final, and also for India's upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Thunder rue missed chances

Having finished their innings with the momentum, Thunder's hopes nosedived with dropped catches. Rodrigues was first dropped on 0 by Anilka Learoyd at backward point off Shabnim Ismail, who, later on, herself spilt a chance at mid-off.
Rodrigues' luck continued when wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson's outstretched glove couldn't stick a tough chance. With that, Thunder's hopes sank as their season came to a bitter end.

Jonassen in the thick of the action

Rain had fallen in the lead up to the match, and Heat captain Jess Jonassen decided to bowl amid overcast skies. It proved to be the right move, with spin on offer for Charli Knott from the get go. Extra bounce troubled the Thunder batters too.
Knott tied down opener Chamari Athapathth as the pressure intensified on in-form Georgia Voll, who has been called up to the Australia ODI team for the first time. She was out to continue her breakout season, and had extra motivation against Heat, her former team.
Voll looked dangerous, and scored 20 of the total 25 runs in the powerplay. But on the first ball of the fifth over, she chopped on to a wide delivery from seamer Nicola Hancock.
Jonassen had held herself back from the attack until the eighth over, and she timed her entrance perfectly with a first-ball wicket to knock Athapaththu over. Jonassen remained in the thick of the action as she pulled off a terrific catch with her outstreched arms at mid-off to dismiss opposite number Phoebe Litchfield, who, after the drinks break, tried to put the foot down.
Legspinner Grace Parsons dominated mid-innings, and Thunder's collapse was complete when Jonassen dismissed Sammy-Jo Johnson in the 14th over.
Jonassen, however, did struggle at the death amid an onslaught, as her figures took a hit. But she has led from the front during Heat's purple patch in the backend of the season in a welcome tonic for her after the disappointment of not making Australia's squad for the recent T20 World Cup.

Darlington, Peschel combine for record stand

Thunder's batting throughout the season has relied on Voll and Litchfield firing in the top order. But they couldn't make significant contributions in the Challenger against Heat, and Thunder's middle order completely fell apart, as a succession of batters failed to execute aggressive strokes.
They appeared set to be humiliated for a total under 100, but Thunder took the power surge in the 16th over, and Peschel effectively threw the bat. She was soon overtaken by Darlington, who targeted the region down the ground in devastating fashion, as they combined to lift Thunder to an unlikely total. But it ultimately proved not nearly enough.
Jemimah RodriguesGeorgia RedmayneGrace ParsonsSydney Thunder WomenBrisbane Heat WomenThunder vs HeatWomen's Big Bash League

Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth

Language
English
Win Probability
BH-W 100%
ST-WBH-W
100%50%100%ST-W InningsBH-W Innings

Over 16 • BH-W 134/1

Heat won by 9 wickets (with 28 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Heat Innings
Player NameRB
GM Harris
stumped76
GP Redmayne
not out5341
JI Rodrigues
retired hurt4330
CR Knott
not out1916
Extras(b 8, nb 1, w 3)
Total134(1 wkt; 15.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W1073140.527
BH-W1073140.384
ST-W106313-0.002
HH-W1055100.189
PS-W10459-0.171
SS-W10358-0.477
AS-W10367-0.357
MS-W10275-0.205
Full Table