Redmayne, Rodrigues help Heat ease into WBBL final after bowlers restrict Thunder

Brisbane Heat 134 for 1 (Redmayne 53*, Rodrigues 43 rh, Bates 1-25) beat Sydney Thunder 133 for 7 (Darlington 40*, Peschel 24*, Parsons 3-10) by nine wickets

Brisbane Heat produced a dominant performance to storm into the WBBL final, after Jemimah Rodrigues made Sydney Thunder pay for clumsy fielding at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

But there will be concern over Rodrigues' availability for Sunday's final at the MCG between Heat and Melbourne Renegades. She had to retire hurt after the tenth over of the chase, having aggravated a left wrist injury sustained earlier in the game while attempting to save a boundary during Thunder's innings. While batting, Rodrigues grew in discomfort at the crease, especially after slamming down on a yorker from seamer Taneale Peschel

After being dropped three times, Rodrigues left the field having made 43 from 30 balls, before Georgia Redmayne took over with an unbeaten half-century as Heat mowed down the 134-run target with 28 balls to spare.

After electing to bowl, Heat dominated most of the Challenger final, and were right on top to leave Thunder reeling at 69 for 7 after opting to bowl. Peschel and Hannah Darlington produced a WBBL record eighth-wicket partnership of 64 runs from 36 balls in the lone bright spot for Thunder.

Redmayne, Rodrigues bury Thunder

Having let slip their stranglehold late in Thunder's innings, Heat were dealt an early blow after opener Grace Harris was stumped in the second over after having charged at left-arm spinner Samantha Bates.

Rodrigues made the most of a charmed life after being dropped on 0, 25 and 30. Her inventiveness came to the fore, and she combined well in a 75-run second-wicket partnership with Redmayne, who was imperious on the back foot.

But Rodrigues was increasingly in discomfort, before pulling the pin on her innings. Her fitness will be a major talking point ahead of the WBBL final, and also for India's upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Grace Parsons bagged 3 for 10 • Getty Images

Thunder rue missed chances

Having finished their innings with the momentum, Thunder's hopes nosedived with dropped catches. Rodrigues was first dropped on 0 by Anilka Learoyd at backward point off Shabnim Ismail, who, later on, herself spilt a chance at mid-off.

Rodrigues' luck continued when wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson's outstretched glove couldn't stick a tough chance. With that, Thunder's hopes sank as their season came to a bitter end.

Jonassen in the thick of the action

Rain had fallen in the lead up to the match, and Heat captain Jess Jonassen decided to bowl amid overcast skies. It proved to be the right move, with spin on offer for Charli Knott from the get go. Extra bounce troubled the Thunder batters too.

Knott tied down opener Chamari Athapathth as the pressure intensified on in-form Georgia Voll, who has been called up to the Australia ODI team for the first time. She was out to continue her breakout season, and had extra motivation against Heat, her former team.

Voll looked dangerous, and scored 20 of the total 25 runs in the powerplay. But on the first ball of the fifth over, she chopped on to a wide delivery from seamer Nicola Hancock.

Jonassen had held herself back from the attack until the eighth over, and she timed her entrance perfectly with a first-ball wicket to knock Athapaththu over. Jonassen remained in the thick of the action as she pulled off a terrific catch with her outstreched arms at mid-off to dismiss opposite number Phoebe Litchfield, who, after the drinks break, tried to put the foot down.

Legspinner Grace Parsons dominated mid-innings, and Thunder's collapse was complete when Jonassen dismissed Sammy-Jo Johnson in the 14th over.

Jonassen, however, did struggle at the death amid an onslaught, as her figures took a hit. But she has led from the front during Heat's purple patch in the backend of the season in a welcome tonic for her after the disappointment of not making Australia's squad for the recent T20 World Cup.

Taneale Peschel and Hannah Darlington added an unbeaten 64 to take Thunder to 133 • Getty Images

Darlington, Peschel combine for record stand

Thunder's batting throughout the season has relied on Voll and Litchfield firing in the top order. But they couldn't make significant contributions in the Challenger against Heat, and Thunder's middle order completely fell apart, as a succession of batters failed to execute aggressive strokes.