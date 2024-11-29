Matches (11)
Heat vs Thunder, Challenger at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Challenger, Brisbane, November 29, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
W
W
W
W
W
Thunder
W
NR
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 10:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 270 Runs • 30 Avg • 135 SR
BH-W8 M • 223 Runs • 31.86 Avg • 142.03 SR
ST-W10 M • 302 Runs • 33.56 Avg • 147.31 SR
ST-W10 M • 276 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 133.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 7 Econ • 15.42 SR
BH-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 17.5 SR
ST-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 13.12 SR
ST-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 15.5 SR
Squad
BH-W
ST-W
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|29 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Litchfield takes Thunder to one win from WBBL final
Thunder's captain was given a life and made Hobart Hurricanes pay to set up a meeting with Brisbane Heat
Bates accepted career may be over before her best WBBL
The left-arm spinner has been one of Sydney Thunder's key weapons after emerging from a career low
Melbourne Stars part ways with WBBL coach Jonathan Batty
Batty departs Stars after three WBBL seasons where they finished sixth, seventh and eighth
Brisbane Heat secure victory but Melbourne Renegades host WBBL final
Heat couldn't lift their net run-rate enough to take top spot which means they will stage the Challenger final