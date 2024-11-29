Matches (11)
NZ vs ENG (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
SA vs SL (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)

Heat vs Thunder, Challenger at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Challenger, Brisbane, November 29, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 10:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GM Harris
10 M • 270 Runs • 30 Avg • 135 SR
JI Rodrigues
8 M • 223 Runs • 31.86 Avg • 142.03 SR
G Voll
10 M • 302 Runs • 33.56 Avg • 147.31 SR
P Litchfield
10 M • 276 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 133.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JL Jonassen
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7 Econ • 15.42 SR
S Pandey
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 17.5 SR
SL Bates
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 13.12 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 15.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Match days29 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Litchfield takes Thunder to one win from WBBL final

Thunder's captain was given a life and made Hobart Hurricanes pay to set up a meeting with Brisbane Heat

Litchfield takes Thunder to one win from WBBL final

Bates accepted career may be over before her best WBBL

The left-arm spinner has been one of Sydney Thunder's key weapons after emerging from a career low

Bates accepted career may be over before her best WBBL

Melbourne Stars part ways with WBBL coach Jonathan Batty

Batty departs Stars after three WBBL seasons where they finished sixth, seventh and eighth

Melbourne Stars part ways with WBBL coach Jonathan Batty

Brisbane Heat secure victory but Melbourne Renegades host WBBL final

Heat couldn't lift their net run-rate enough to take top spot which means they will stage the Challenger final

Brisbane Heat secure victory but Melbourne Renegades host WBBL final

Kathryn Bryce carries Hurricanes to brink of finals, ends Scorchers' season

There were two dramatic collapses at the WACA but Sophie Devine's four wickets were not enough for the home side

Kathryn Bryce carries Hurricanes to brink of finals, ends Scorchers' season
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W1073140.527
BH-W1073140.384
ST-W106313-0.002
HH-W1055100.189
PS-W10459-0.171
SS-W10358-0.477
AS-W10367-0.357
MS-W10275-0.205
Full Table