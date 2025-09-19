Matches (15)
Ireland vs England, 2nd T20I at Dublin, IRE vs ENG, Sep 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Dublin (Malahide), September 19, 2025, England tour of Ireland
Ireland FlagIreland
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
GR Adair
4 M • 192 Runs • 48 Avg • 148.83 SR
HT Tector
10 M • 159 Runs • 22.71 Avg • 122.3 SR
JC Buttler
10 M • 379 Runs • 37.9 Avg • 173.85 SR
PD Salt
7 M • 317 Runs • 52.83 Avg • 196.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CA Young
6 M • 11 Wkts • 8 Econ • 10.9 SR
MJ Humphreys
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 20 SR
AU Rashid
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 20.18 SR
J Overton
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.76 Econ • 12.77 SR
Squad
IRE
ENG
Player
Role
Paul Stirling (c)
Batting Allrounder
Ross Adair 
Top order Batter
Ben Calitz 
Middle order Batter
Curtis Campher 
Allrounder
Gareth Delany 
Batting Allrounder
George Dockrell 
Allrounder
Graham Hume 
Bowler
Matthew Humphreys 
Bowler
Barry McCarthy 
Bowler
Jordan Neill 
Batter
Harry Tector 
Middle order Batter
Lorcan Tucker 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben White 
Bowler
Craig Young 
Bowler
Match details
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3465
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days19 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
England in Ireland News

Now 35, former captain remains at peak of his powers, and England ought to cash in while they can

Tector, Tucker ensure Ireland put decent total on the board, but England's batting cruises to target

After two topsy-turvy series against South Africa, England round off their season with a trip to Ireland. Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Matt Roller discuss white-ball form and Ashes selection latest

Youngest leader keen to "see how I go under pressure" after latest show of faith from management

Poor weather and cancellations have left the squad under-prepared for England's three-match visit

