Matches (15)
Asia Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM vs NAM (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IRE vs ENG (1)
CPL (1)

Tasmania vs Victoria, at Brisbane, One-Day Cup, Sep 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

(D/N), Brisbane, September 19, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
PrevNext
Tasmania FlagTasmania
Victoria FlagVictoria
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
TAS Win & Bat
VIC Win & Bat
TAS Win & Bowl
VIC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CP Jewell
9 M • 258 Runs • 36.86 Avg • 85.43 SR
MJ Owen
9 M • 252 Runs • 42 Avg • 201.6 SR
TF Rogers
10 M • 384 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 91.42 SR
PSP Handscomb
10 M • 364 Runs • 40.44 Avg • 88.99 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Webster
8 M • 21 Wkts • 4.72 Econ • 16.76 SR
B Stanlake
4 M • 7 Wkts • 4.44 Econ • 30.14 SR
SM Elliott
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 24.75 SR
W Sutherland
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 40.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
TAS
VIC
Player
Role
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Jordan Silk (c)
Middle order Batter
Billy Stanlake 
Bowler
Matthew Kuhnemann 
Bowler
Jake Weatherald 
Top order Batter
Macalister Wright 
Middle order Batter
Caleb Jewell 
Batter
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Bradley Hope 
Middle order Batter
Nikhil Chaudhary 
Bowler
Iain Carlisle 
Bowler
Tim Ward 
Top order Batter
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Match days19 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Andrew Crozier
Australia
Donovan Koch
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Fry
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Patterson makes early mark with ton, but record stand secures Tasmania victory

The left hander picked up his form from last season with a century in front of chair of selectors George Bailey

Patterson makes early mark with ton, but record stand secures Tasmania victory

Maxwell named for 50-over return for Victoria despite ODI retirement

Matt Short also makes his return from injury ahead of Australia's T20I tour of New Zealand

Maxwell named for 50-over return for Victoria despite ODI retirement

'Haven't achieved much at all' - Harris' message as South Australia defend twin titles

Head coach Ryan Harris says South Australia have talked about still hunting ahead of the domestic season after last summer's memorable scenes

'Haven't achieved much at all' - Harris' message as South Australia defend twin titles

Webster hopes his all-round skills can help push for ODI honours

The allrounder admits white-ball cricket has taken a backseat in the last 12 months but believes he can shine in the format

Webster hopes his all-round skills can help push for ODI honours

Doggett 'definitely ready' if Ashes reinforcements needed

The South Australia fast bowler had been due to tour the West Indies before injury but is on track to start the Sheffield Shield season

Doggett 'definitely ready' if Ashes reinforcements needed
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
QLD110041.100
TAS110040.081
NSW10100-0.081
VIC10100-1.100
SOA------
WA------
Full Table