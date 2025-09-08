Matches (16)
CPL (2)
ENG vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
Leics vs Gloucs, 45th Match at Leicester, County DIV2, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
45th Match, Leicester, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division Two
What will be the toss result?
LEI Win & Bat
GLO Win & Bat
LEI Win & Bowl
GLO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Leics
W
D
L
W
D
Gloucs
D
D
D
L
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LEI9 M • 745 Runs • 53.21 Avg • 76.8 SR
LEI10 M • 639 Runs • 42.6 Avg • 52.03 SR
10 M • 796 Runs • 46.82 Avg • 47.29 SR
GLO10 M • 787 Runs • 56.21 Avg • 60.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LEI10 M • 31 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 56.03 SR
LEI10 M • 27 Wkts • 2.28 Econ • 57.55 SR
7 M • 25 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 58.28 SR
GLO9 M • 22 Wkts • 3.85 Econ • 59.81 SR
Squad
LEI
GLO
Player
Role
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
|Match days
|8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News
Olly Stone joins Middlesex on loan in bid to boost Ashes prospects
Fast bowler missed much of the season after knee surgery but could be in contention for Australia role
Stephen Eskinazi to leave Middlesex for Leicestershire
Ex-captain of T20 side is seeking more red-ball opportunities after just four appearances this season
Leicestershire announce signings of Josh Davey and Jonny Tattersall
Seamer Davey and wicketkeeper Tattersall to join from Somerset and Yorkshire respectively
Gloucestershire bring in Will Williams from Lancashire
New Zealand-born seamer agrees move to Bristol on three-year deal