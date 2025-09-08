Matches (16)
CPL (2)
ENG vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)

Leics vs Gloucs, 45th Match at Leicester, County DIV2, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

45th Match, Leicester, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Today, 9:30 AM
1h:41m
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
LEI Win & Bat
GLO Win & Bat
LEI Win & Bowl
GLO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
LeicestershireLeicestershire
11610193
5
GloucestershireGloucestershire
11130131
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Rehan Ahmed
9 M • 745 Runs • 53.21 Avg • 76.8 SR
LJ Hill
10 M • 639 Runs • 42.6 Avg • 52.03 SR
CT Bancroft
10 M • 796 Runs • 46.82 Avg • 47.29 SR
JR Bracey
10 M • 787 Runs • 56.21 Avg • 60.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LV van Beek
10 M • 31 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 56.03 SR
BGF Green
10 M • 27 Wkts • 2.28 Econ • 57.55 SR
AS Dale
7 M • 25 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 58.28 SR
Zaman Akhter
9 M • 22 Wkts • 3.85 Econ • 59.81 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LEI
GLO
Player
Role
Peter Handscomb (c)
Batter
Sol Budinger 
Top order Batter
Ben Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Green 
Allrounder
Lewis Hill 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ian Holland 
Allrounder
Josh Hull 
Bowler
Louis Kimber 
Middle order Batter
Ben Mike 
Bowling Allrounder
Rishi Patel 
Middle order Batter
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Scriven 
Allrounder
Liam Trevaskis 
Bowler
Logan van Beek 
Bowler
Roman Walker 
Bowler
Sam Wood 
Bowler
Chris Wright 
Bowler
Match details
Grace Road, Leicester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
Match days8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI11614193
GLA11524165
DER11227141
MID11443138
GLO11137131
LAN11236127
NOR11245123
KEN1125497
Full Table