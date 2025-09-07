Mishara's maiden fifty seals Sri Lanka's T20I series against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka 193 for 2 (Mishara 73*, Perera 46*, Evans 1-28) beat Zimbabwe 191 for 8 (Marumani 51, Raza 28, Hemantha 3-38) by eight wickets

Kamil Mishara will be the name on everyone's lips after the game, though, with his 73 not out off 43 balls the shining light in an outstanding display of batting from the Sri Lankans. Pathum Nissanka (30 from 20 deliveries) and Kusal Mendis (30 off 17) once more delivered a strong start in the powerplay. But while Sri Lanka have long struggled to maintain that momentum, on Sunday, Mishara and the returning Kusal Perera dusted off the 192 chase with ease with an unbeaten stand of 117 from 63 balls.

Earlier, Marumani rode his luck to propel Zimbabwe's efforts, and he was ably assisted by cameos throughout the innings. At one point, Zimbabwe looked poised to breach 200, but Sri Lanka again excelled during the death overs, particularly with Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana, to ensure Zimbabwe had a total that was eventually gettable.

Tadiwanashe Marumani scored a steady half-century • Zimbabwe Cricket

SL's powerplay one-upmanship

After Zimbabwe posted their highest total against Sri Lanka - and their third highest total at the Harare Sports Club - Sri Lanka knew what they needed to do to chase it down.

Part one played out as expected, with Kusal Mendis and Nissanka once more providing the Sri Lanka with a customary blistering start to the chase. The pair put on an opening stand of 58 off 32 deliveries, as Sri Lanka struck 67 runs in the powerplay for the loss of just one wicket.

It was the ideal response to Zimbabwe, who had done similarly well in the powerplay by scoring 58 for 1. That effort had been led by a somewhat chancy knock by Marumani, who played anchor, as both Brian Bennett and Sean Williams provided the aggression.

Dushan Hemantha picked up three wickets • Sri Lanka Cricket

Mishara announces himself

Prior to this tour, Mishara had briefly introduced himself to Sri Lanka's cricket followers in 2022 during matches against India and Australia before swiftly finding himself back in the domestic wilderness. In the years since, he has crafted himself as a batter full of intent and aggression - it was ill-advised in the second T20I, but on Sunday, he showed how useful that skillset can be.

Coming into bat late in the powerplay, Mishara soon found himself the senior man in a partnership with Perera, as both Mendis and Nissanka had fallen in quick succession. But with lopsided boundaries on offer, both Mishara and Perera smartly took the singles and twos on offer, without searching for the boundaries - a luxury afforded by the strong powerplay.

However, a stunning loft down the ground for six, hitting through the line, signalled to all watching what Mishara was all about. It would be another ten deliveries until he found his next boundary, but scarcely was a dot ball registered under his watch.

Mishara's assurance also seemed to revive Perera, who had been dropped for the second T20I following a lean patch of form, but here he seemed to be finding his feet once more. The pair eventually began finding boundaries as and when needed, with Mishara in particular looking always keen to take on the onus. By the end, Mishara looked assured in a challenging middle-order role, one Sri Lanka will be hoping he can hold on to for a while.

Sikandar Raza batted at a high tempo • Zimbabwe Cricket

Chameera, Pathirana dent Zimbabwe's charge

Sikandar Raza said after the game that he was absolutely thrilled with Zimbabwe's batting effort, and with 191 on the board, you don't have to wonder why. It was a performance built on a strong powerplay, but more importantly, smart and aggressive cricket throughout.

Dushan Hemantha , for example, picked up three wickets - the most in the innings - and they were the prized scalps of Williams, Raza and Marumani. But such was the trajectory of the Zimbabwean innings that it hardly halted their momentum.

Each of Zimbabwe's top seven reached double digits, while five of them struck at a strike rate of 150 or more. It was the quintessential team innings, and one that saw them score 95 runs through the middle overs (7 to 16). Yet, by the end of the game, many watching on may have felt they were perhaps 30 runs short.