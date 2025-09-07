Matches (16)
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I at Harare, ZIM vs SL, Sep 07 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
3rd T20I, Harare, September 07, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
191/8
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(17.4/20 ov, T:192) 193/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
73* (43)
kamil-mishara
Player Of The Series
8 wkts
dushmantha-chameera
384

This is the highest match aggregate (384) involving Sri Lanka & Zimbabwe in T20Is

117

Kusal Perera and Kamil Mishara's 117-run partnership is SL's highest for the 3rd wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 96 between Kusal Mendis and Samarawickrama

Scorecard summary
Zimbabwe 191/8(20 overs)
Tadiwanashe Marumani
51 (44)
Dushan Hemantha
3/38 (4)
Sikandar Raza
28 (18)
Dushmantha Chameera
2/33 (4)
Sri Lanka 193/2(17.4 overs)
Kamil Mishara
73* (43)
Sikandar Raza
1/29 (4)
Kusal Perera
46* (26)
Brad Evans
1/28 (3)
View full scorecard
Well a grandstand finale for this tour has seen Sri Lanka come out as eventual winners. Zimbabwe fought for every inch throughout this tour, and they will certainly count themselves unlucky to have come away with just the solitary win across five matches on tour. That said, Sri Lanka today showed glimpses of what they're capable of at their very best, and it will hold them in good stead heading into the Asia Cup later this month. Zimbabwe meanwhile are set to play Namibia next. But until then, on behalf of the team, this is Madushka signing out!

Charith Asalanka: [best pitch of the series?] yes of course. Because we achieved chasing over 190, not easy after yesterday's defeat. Hard to comeback like this. The pitch looked good in the powerplay. We just focused on minimising the boundaries and keeping it under 200. [Mishara and Perera?] Really impressed by that performance. It's not easy to carry on 10-11 runs an over through middle overs. But happy with our character after yesterday's performance, it's something the best teams tend to do."

Player of the Series goes to Dushmantha Chameera for his 8 wickets across three games; "I'm very happy with the win and the series. All the bowlers I felt did well on these wickets. I hadn't played for 6 months before the Bangladesh series, and before that I played some club cricket which helped. We have a good set of fast bowlers now as well. First time playing in Zimbabwe, I enjoyed bowling here."

Player of the Match,/b> goes to Kamil Mishara: It's a privilege to win a game for my country, I just feel very good. There was pressure of course, but the coaching staff just told me to play my normal game. I just wanted to get into my rhythm and then played my normal game."

Sikandar Raza: "Certainly one of those targets batting first the sports club hasn't seen too many times, so we were very pleased with what we put on the board. Overall I thought the batting unit clicked, and the intent and the shots we played today was certainly something to hold our heads high. Thought 191 was a very good score on that wicket. [Bowling?] Credit where it's due, Sri Lanka batted really well. Certainly the bowling unit including myself, will hold our hands up and say we weren't up to the mark today. They batted well but we could have done better. [Positives] The standard of cricket, whether with bat or ball. Here and there we've had a few bad moments, but that shouldn't take away the other good things we've done."

Time then for the post-match presentation...

Murtaza Mustafa: "Lion will be always a Lion. Srilanka on their day can bite you and bite you hard. So be careful of a Lion that was bundled out for 80...What a come back!!! ..Here we come Asia Cup Dubai UAE..."

4.39pm Well Sri Lanka then with as comprehensive a win as you'd like, led by an unbeaten 73 off 43 from Kamil Mishara! He played three T20Is a couple of years ago, but after this performance you suspect he'll be more of mainstay this time around. At the halfway point of this game, it looked like Zimbabwe had put forward an above par target of 192, but Sri Lanka's middle order finally came to the fore building on yet another solid start from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Kusal Perera, who was dropped for the second game, offered the ideal foil of experience and aggression to Mishara as the pair rarely looked trouble in running down their target with 14 deliveries to spare.

17.4
4
Ngarava to Perera, FOUR runs

Picked up and that's the game! Full on the pads, and Perera has sent this to the vacant deep midwicket boundary. Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets, and take the series 2-1!

17.3
1
Ngarava to Mishara, 1 run

full on the toes, driven to long-on

17.2
1
Ngarava to Perera, 1 run

short of a length, gets inside the line and works this behind square leg

17.1
1
Ngarava to Mishara, 1 run

good yorker on the toes, but inside edge into his boot and deflected to short third for one

Just 6 needed now, as this pair have made this chase look even more straightforward than Zimbabwe's just 24 hours prior.

end of over 1716 runs
SL: 186/2CRR: 10.94 RRR: 2.00 • Need 6 from 18b
Kusal Perera41 (24b 3x4 2x6)
Kamil Mishara71 (41b 6x4 3x6)
Blessing Muzarabani 3-0-43-0
Brad Evans 3-0-28-1
16.6
2
Muzarabani to Perera, 2 runs

length on the pads, nudged into the big space at square leg for a couple more

Azeem Buhary: "@Madushka, Looking at all the SL selection related comments today, You are not giving up on Chamika. Given his history of inconsistence perfomance, May we know why you believe he deserves another opportunity?" --- He's topped or been near the top of every metric for a seam-bowling allrounder domestically in the past couple of years, since being dropped. SL owes it to themselves to see if he can replicate that on the internationl stage.

16.5
1
Muzarabani to Mishara, 1 run

low full toss, breezily struck into the covers

16.4
2
Muzarabani to Mishara, 2 runs

length on the stumps, nudged to long-on and an early call for two. Direct hit might have Perera in trouble

16.3
4
Muzarabani to Mishara, FOUR runs

What a shot! Good length on off, but Mishara has just driven this on the up, through the line and doesn't even bother running

16.3
2w
Muzarabani to Perera, 2 wide

slower ball, down leg. Wide called as the 100 stand comes up between this pair

16.2
1
Muzarabani to Mishara, 1 run

length on the stumps, dragged down to long-on

16.1
4
Muzarabani to Mishara, FOUR runs

Cracked over backward point! Slightly short, not too wide. But makes room and makes no attempt to keep this down as it flies over a leaping Munyonga

end of over 1611 runs
SL: 170/2CRR: 10.62 RRR: 5.50 • Need 22 from 24b
Kamil Mishara59 (36b 4x4 3x6)
Kusal Perera39 (23b 3x4 2x6)
Brad Evans 3-0-28-1
Richard Ngarava 3-0-35-0
15.6
1
Evans to Mishara, 1 run

length ball around off, dragged down to long-on for one

15.5
2
Evans to Mishara, 2 runs

full outside off, chopped behind point for a couple more

15.4
6
Evans to Mishara, SIX runs

Mishara, wow! Picks up the slower one, and swings right through the line. This has sailed over the long-on boundary. Crisp, crisp hitting

15.3
1
Evans to Perera, 1 run

full and slow on the pads, nudged to square leg for a single

15.2
Evans to Perera, no run

wide full toss, edged on the bounce straight to a very fine short third

15.1
1
Evans to Mishara, 1 run

full on off, driven to the right of mid-off. Single brings up a maiden T20I fifty for Mishara!

Azweer : "The game and the series moving away from Zimbabwe. Total suddenly looks some 15 to 20 runs short. " --- 38/4 at the death could prove to be the difference.

end of over 1512 runs
SL: 159/2CRR: 10.60 RRR: 6.60 • Need 33 from 30b
Kamil Mishara49 (32b 4x4 2x6)
Kusal Perera38 (21b 3x4 2x6)
Richard Ngarava 3-0-35-0
Sikandar Raza 4-0-29-1
14.6
1
Ngarava to Mishara, 1 run

length on the pads, worked behind square for one

14.5
1
Ngarava to Perera, 1 run

full and straight, drilled to long-on

Akindu: "Nissanka, mendis, Mishara, Perera, Charith, Kamindu, Dasun, Hasaranga, Theekshana, Chameera, Thushara/BinuraReckon Srilankas found their XI for Asia cup?" --- Close, but I would really like to see Chamika given a run at some point.

14.4
1
Ngarava to Mishara, 1 run

length ball on the pads, eased down to long-on for one

Read full commentary
Match details
Harare Sports Club
TossSri Lanka, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Sri Lanka
Kamil Mishara
Player Of The Series
Sri Lanka
Dushmantha Chameera
Series resultSri Lanka won the 3-match series 2-1
Match numberT20I no. 3441
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days7 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Forster Mutizwa
Zimbabwe
Iknow Chabi
TV Umpire
Zimbabwe
Percival Sizara
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Langton Rusere
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
P Nissanka
bowled3320
BKG Mendis
caught3017
K Mishara
not out7343
MDKJ Perera
not out4626
Extras(lb 2, w 9)
Total193(2 wkts; 17.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>