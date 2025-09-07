Sikandar Raza: "Certainly one of those targets batting first the sports club hasn't seen too many times, so we were very pleased with what we put on the board. Overall I thought the batting unit clicked, and the intent and the shots we played today was certainly something to hold our heads high. Thought 191 was a very good score on that wicket. [Bowling?] Credit where it's due, Sri Lanka batted really well. Certainly the bowling unit including myself, will hold our hands up and say we weren't up to the mark today. They batted well but we could have done better. [Positives] The standard of cricket, whether with bat or ball. Here and there we've had a few bad moments, but that shouldn't take away the other good things we've done."