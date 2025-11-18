Matches (25)
Gladiators vs Bulls, 2nd Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 18 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Match (N), Abu Dhabi, November 18, 2025, Abu Dhabi T10
Deccan Gladiators FlagDeccan Gladiators
141/2
UAE Bulls FlagUAE Bulls
(T:142) 135/5

Gladiators won by 6 runs

Player Of The Match
78*
tom-kohler-cadmore
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Sunil Narine* 
(lhb)
1100100.001 (1b)1 (1b)
Tim David 
(rhb)
592992203.448 (9b)59 (29b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ibrar Ahmad 
(rmf)
2024112.00511-
Ajay Kumar 
(lf)
1014014.00230-
 Last BatIftikhar Ahmed 9 (5b) FOW72/5 (5.4 Ov)
end of over 1014 runs
BUL: 135/5CRR: 13.50 
Tim David59 (29b 9x4 2x6)
Sunil Narine1 (1b)
Ajay Kumar 1-0-14-0
Ibrar Ahmad 2-0-24-1
9.6
Ajay Kumar to David, no run
9.5
4
Ajay Kumar to David, FOUR runs
9.4
2
Ajay Kumar to David, 2 runs
9.3
4
Ajay Kumar to David, FOUR runs
9.2
4
Ajay Kumar to David, FOUR runs
9.1
Ajay Kumar to David, no run
end of over 912 runs
BUL: 121/5CRR: 13.44 
Tim David45 (23b 6x4 2x6)
Sunil Narine1 (1b)
Ibrar Ahmad 2-0-24-1
Richard Gleeson 2-0-26-0
8.6
1
Ibrar Ahmad to David, 1 run
8.5
Ibrar Ahmad to David, no run
8.4
2
Ibrar Ahmad to David, 2 runs
8.3
Ibrar Ahmad to David, no run
8.3
1w
Ibrar Ahmad to David, 1 wide
8.2
4b
Ibrar Ahmad to David, 4 byes
8.1
4
Ibrar Ahmad to David, FOUR runs
end of over 811 runs
BUL: 109/5CRR: 13.62 
Tim David38 (17b 5x4 2x6)
Sunil Narine1 (1b)
Richard Gleeson 2-0-26-0
Lahiru Kumara 2-0-33-1
7.6
1
Gleeson to David, 1 run
7.5
6
Gleeson to David, SIX runs
7.4
Gleeson to David, no run
7.3
Gleeson to David, no run
7.2
Gleeson to David, no run
7.1
4
Gleeson to David, FOUR runs
end of over 719 runs
BUL: 98/5CRR: 14.00 
Tim David27 (11b 4x4 1x6)
Sunil Narine1 (1b)
Lahiru Kumara 2-0-33-1
Ibrar Ahmad 1-0-16-1
6.6
1
Lahiru Kumara to David, 1 run
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TossUAE Bulls, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Gladiators
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Match days18 November 2025 - night (1-day match)
BUL Player Replacement
Substitute
James Vince
in
Salman Irshad
 out (1st innings, 10 ov)
DG Player Replacement
Substitute
Lahiru Kumara
in
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
 out (1st innings, 10 ov)
Umpires
Ireland
Roly Black
U.A.E.
Shiju Sam
TV Umpire
England
Martin Saggers
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Match Referee
South Africa
Gawie Botha
PointsDeccan Gladiators 2, UAE Bulls 0
Bulls Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
caught185
JM Vince
caught78
R Powell
caught229
TH David
not out5929
KA Pollard
caught73
Iftikhar Ahmed
caught95
SP Narine
not out11
Extras(b 4, w 8)
Total135(5 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLDPT
QUQ11002
DG11002
NW10100
BUL10100
AJT-----
ASP-----
DB-----
ROC-----
VIR-----
Full Table