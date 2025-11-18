Matches (25)
Gladiators vs Bulls, 2nd Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 18 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Match (N), Abu Dhabi, November 18, 2025, Abu Dhabi T10
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|1 (1b)
|1 (1b)
(rhb)
|59
|29
|9
|2
|203.44
|8 (9b)
|59 (29b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|2
|0
|24
|1
|12.00
|5
|1
|1
|-
(lf)
|1
|0
|14
|0
|14.00
|2
|3
|0
|-
Last Bat: Iftikhar Ahmed 9 (5b) • FOW: 72/5 (5.4 Ov)
•
4
2
4
4
•
9th
1
•
2
•
1w
4b
4
8th
1
6
•
•
•
4
7th
1
4
•
4
4
6
6th
1
5w
1
W
2
6
Match centre
end of over 1014 runs
BUL: 135/5CRR: 13.50
Tim David59 (29b 9x4 2x6)
Sunil Narine1 (1b)
Ajay Kumar 1-0-14-0
Ibrar Ahmad 2-0-24-1
9.6
•
Ajay Kumar to David, no run
9.5
4
Ajay Kumar to David, FOUR runs
9.4
2
Ajay Kumar to David, 2 runs
9.3
4
Ajay Kumar to David, FOUR runs
9.2
4
Ajay Kumar to David, FOUR runs
9.1
•
Ajay Kumar to David, no run
end of over 912 runs
BUL: 121/5CRR: 13.44
Tim David45 (23b 6x4 2x6)
Sunil Narine1 (1b)
Ibrar Ahmad 2-0-24-1
Richard Gleeson 2-0-26-0
8.6
1
Ibrar Ahmad to David, 1 run
8.5
•
Ibrar Ahmad to David, no run
8.4
2
Ibrar Ahmad to David, 2 runs
8.3
•
Ibrar Ahmad to David, no run
8.3
1w
Ibrar Ahmad to David, 1 wide
8.2
4b
Ibrar Ahmad to David, 4 byes
8.1
4
Ibrar Ahmad to David, FOUR runs
end of over 811 runs
BUL: 109/5CRR: 13.62
Tim David38 (17b 5x4 2x6)
Sunil Narine1 (1b)
Richard Gleeson 2-0-26-0
Lahiru Kumara 2-0-33-1
7.6
1
Gleeson to David, 1 run
7.5
6
Gleeson to David, SIX runs
7.4
•
Gleeson to David, no run
7.3
•
Gleeson to David, no run
7.2
•
Gleeson to David, no run
7.1
4
Gleeson to David, FOUR runs
end of over 719 runs
BUL: 98/5CRR: 14.00
Tim David27 (11b 4x4 1x6)
Sunil Narine1 (1b)
Lahiru Kumara 2-0-33-1
Ibrar Ahmad 1-0-16-1
6.6
1
Lahiru Kumara to David, 1 run
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|UAE Bulls, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|18 November 2025 - night (1-day match)
|BUL Player Replacement
Substitute:
|DG Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Deccan Gladiators 2, UAE Bulls 0
Bulls Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|18
|5
|caught
|7
|8
|caught
|22
|9
|not out
|59
|29
|caught
|7
|3
|caught
|9
|5
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(b 4, w 8)
|Total
|135(5 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 2>