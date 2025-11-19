Matches (25)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (2)
Ranji Trophy (19)

New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Napier, NZ vs WI, Nov 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Napier, November 19, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Ravindra
7 M • 272 Runs • 38.86 Avg • 101.11 SR
MG Bracewell
10 M • 260 Runs • 28.89 Avg • 96.65 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 419 Runs • 52.38 Avg • 92.29 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 308 Runs • 30.8 Avg • 62.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 23.57 SR
MJ Santner
7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.54 Econ • 37 SR
JNT Seales
8 M • 21 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 18.52 SR
RL Chase
10 M • 9 Wkts • 4.68 Econ • 50 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
WI
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zak Foulkes 
Allrounder
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Kyle Jamieson 
Bowler
Tom Latham 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Henry Nicholls 
Top order Batter
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Blair Tickner 
Bowler
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
McLean Park, Napier
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberODI no. 4932
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days19 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
TV Umpire
South Africa
Allahuddien Paleker
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Chris Brown
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
Language
English
West Indies in New Zealand News

Mitchell ruled out of remainder of ODI series against West Indies

Henry Nicholls has been called up as cover while Mark Chapman is also part of the squad

Mitchell's standout century puts New Zealand 1-0 up

Mitchell battled fitness issues en route to a 118-ball 119 on a two-paced pitch, taking New Zealand to a total beyond West Indies' reach

Batting in focus for deflated West Indies as they come up against red-hot New Zealand

There is more at stake for West Indies, who will want to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup

John Campbell returns to West Indies ODI squad; Layne, Springer called up

Brandon King dropped; Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jediah Blades sidelined by injuries

Duffy four-for leads NZ to 3-1 series win in helpful conditions in Dunedin

The local boy got three wickets in an over as West Indies were bowled out for 140

