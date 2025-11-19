Matches (25)
New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Napier, NZ vs WI, Nov 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI (D/N), Napier, November 19, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
W
W
W
W
West Indies
W
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 272 Runs • 38.86 Avg • 101.11 SR
10 M • 260 Runs • 28.89 Avg • 96.65 SR
WI10 M • 419 Runs • 52.38 Avg • 92.29 SR
WI10 M • 308 Runs • 30.8 Avg • 62.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 23.57 SR
7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.54 Econ • 37 SR
8 M • 21 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 18.52 SR
10 M • 9 Wkts • 4.68 Econ • 50 SR
Squad
NZ
WI
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|McLean Park, Napier
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|ODI no. 4932
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|19 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
West Indies in New Zealand News
Mitchell ruled out of remainder of ODI series against West Indies
Henry Nicholls has been called up as cover while Mark Chapman is also part of the squad
Mitchell's standout century puts New Zealand 1-0 up
Mitchell battled fitness issues en route to a 118-ball 119 on a two-paced pitch, taking New Zealand to a total beyond West Indies' reach
Batting in focus for deflated West Indies as they come up against red-hot New Zealand
There is more at stake for West Indies, who will want to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup
John Campbell returns to West Indies ODI squad; Layne, Springer called up
Brandon King dropped; Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jediah Blades sidelined by injuries