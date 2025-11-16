Matches (31)
New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Christchurch, NZ vs WI, Nov 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Christchurch, November 16, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Mitchell
9 M • 444 Runs • 63.43 Avg • 81.31 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 380 Runs • 54.29 Avg • 105.84 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 457 Runs • 57.13 Avg • 94.42 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 446 Runs • 44.6 Avg • 78.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
6 M • 14 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 19.71 SR
MG Bracewell
8 M • 10 Wkts • 4.58 Econ • 40.2 SR
JNT Seales
8 M • 21 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 17.61 SR
RL Chase
10 M • 9 Wkts • 4.77 Econ • 44 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
WI
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zak Foulkes 
Allrounder
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Kyle Jamieson 
Bowler
Tom Latham 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Blair Tickner 
Bowler
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberODI no. 4931
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days16 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Allahuddien Paleker
New Zealand
Chris Brown
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
West Indies in New Zealand News

Batting in focus for deflated West Indies as they come up against red-hot New Zealand

There is more at stake for West Indies, who will want to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup

John Campbell returns to West Indies ODI squad; Layne, Springer called up

Brandon King dropped; Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jediah Blades sidelined by injuries

Duffy four-for leads NZ to 3-1 series win in helpful conditions in Dunedin

The local boy got three wickets in an over as West Indies were bowled out for 140

Fourth T20I washed out; New Zealand remain 2-1 up vs West Indies

Just 39 balls were possible in Nelson after New Zealand asked West Indies to bat under cloudy skies

Sodhi, Duffy three-fors trump late Springer-Shepherd blitz in thriller

The West Indies batters hit 78 off 39 balls during their thrilling ninth-wicket stand but fell short in a close contest

