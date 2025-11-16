Matches (31)
New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Christchurch, NZ vs WI, Nov 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), Christchurch, November 16, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
W
W
W
W
West Indies
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 444 Runs • 63.43 Avg • 81.31 SR
7 M • 380 Runs • 54.29 Avg • 105.84 SR
WI10 M • 457 Runs • 57.13 Avg • 94.42 SR
WI10 M • 446 Runs • 44.6 Avg • 78.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ6 M • 14 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 19.71 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 4.58 Econ • 40.2 SR
8 M • 21 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 17.61 SR
10 M • 9 Wkts • 4.77 Econ • 44 SR
Squad
NZ
WI
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|ODI no. 4931
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|16 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
