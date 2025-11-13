Matches (8)
BAN vs IRE
IND-A vs SA-A
WBBL
PAK vs SL
Sheffield Shield

New Zealand vs West Indies, 5th T20I at Dunedin, NZ vs WI, Nov 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th T20I, Dunedin, November 13, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow, 12:15 AM
4h:18m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TB Robinson
10 M • 217 Runs • 36.17 Avg • 142.76 SR
DJ Mitchell
10 M • 134 Runs • 26.8 Avg • 152.27 SR
A Athanaze
7 M • 188 Runs • 26.86 Avg • 131.46 SR
SD Hope
6 M • 182 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 134.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 16.36 SR
JDS Neesham
6 M • 7 Wkts • 9.15 Econ • 11.14 SR
JO Holder
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.46 Econ • 14 SR
AJ Hosein
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 16.36 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
WI
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zak Foulkes 
Allrounder
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Jamieson 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Ish Sodhi 
Bowler
Match details
University Oval, Dunedin
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3574
Hours of play (local time)13.15 start, First Session 13.15-14.45, Interval 14.45-15.05, Second Session 15.05-16.35
Match days13 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Shaun Haig
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Chris Brown
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Kim Cotton
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
Language
English
West Indies in New Zealand News

Fourth T20I washed out; New Zealand remain 2-1 up vs West Indies

Just 39 balls were possible in Nelson after New Zealand asked West Indies to bat under cloudy skies

Sodhi, Duffy three-fors trump late Springer-Shepherd blitz in thriller

The West Indies batters hit 78 off 39 balls during their thrilling ninth-wicket stand but fell short in a close contest

Jacob Duffy makes big impact at small Eden Park

The fast bowler has fronted up to bowl the difficult overs and emerged as the leader of the current NZ pace pack

Henry returns for West Indies ODIs, Tickner retains his spot

Williamson, who is recovering from a groin injury, was not considered for the ODI series and will focus on preparing for the Test series

Chapman stars as New Zealand survive West Indies scare to level series

New Zealand recorded their first T20I victory of the home season

