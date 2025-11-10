Matches (33)
New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I at Nelson, NZ vs WI, Nov 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th T20I, Nelson, November 10, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
L
NR
L
W
W
West Indies
W
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 217 Runs • 36.17 Avg • 142.76 SR
10 M • 150 Runs • 30 Avg • 147.05 SR
7 M • 227 Runs • 32.43 Avg • 137.57 SR
WI6 M • 186 Runs • 37.2 Avg • 131.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 16 SR
6 M • 7 Wkts • 9.9 Econ • 20.42 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 14.62 SR
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 18.54 SR
Squad
NZ
WI
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Saxton Oval, Nelson
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3570
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.15 start, First Session 13.15-14.45, Interval 14.45-15.05, Second Session 15.05-16.35
|Match days
|10 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
