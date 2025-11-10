Matches (33)
New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I at Nelson, NZ vs WI, Nov 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th T20I, Nelson, November 10, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
12:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TB Robinson
9 M • 217 Runs • 36.17 Avg • 142.76 SR
DJ Mitchell
10 M • 150 Runs • 30 Avg • 147.05 SR
A Athanaze
7 M • 227 Runs • 32.43 Avg • 137.57 SR
SD Hope
6 M • 186 Runs • 37.2 Avg • 131.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 16 SR
KA Jamieson
6 M • 7 Wkts • 9.9 Econ • 20.42 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 14.62 SR
AJ Hosein
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 18.54 SR
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zak Foulkes 
Allrounder
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Jamieson 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Ish Sodhi 
Bowler
Match details
Saxton Oval, Nelson
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3570
Hours of play (local time)13.15 start, First Session 13.15-14.45, Interval 14.45-15.05, Second Session 15.05-16.35
Match days10 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
West Indies in New Zealand News

Sodhi, Duffy three-fors trump late Springer-Shepherd blitz in thriller

The West Indies batters hit 78 off 39 balls during their thrilling ninth-wicket stand but fell short in a close contest

Jacob Duffy makes big impact at small Eden Park

The fast bowler has fronted up to bowl the difficult overs and emerged as the leader of the current NZ pace pack

Henry returns for West Indies ODIs, Tickner retains his spot

Williamson, who is recovering from a groin injury, was not considered for the ODI series and will focus on preparing for the Test series

Chapman stars as New Zealand survive West Indies scare to level series

New Zealand recorded their first T20I victory of the home season

WI win thriller to go 1-0 up despite Mitchell Santner's late fireworks

Shai Hope's fifty rescued WI from 43 for 3, while Roston Chase starred with an all-round show

