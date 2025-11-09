A low full toss delivered right on the stumps, and Shepherd went for the big heave! He completely miscued the stroke high into the air, failing to get enough power to clear the ropes. Mitchell settled perfectly underneath the ball at long off, took the catch comfortably, and Jamieson is absolutely pumped! Once again, the West Indies have fallen short of the target right at the final moment.
New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Nelson, NZ vs WI, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result
Shepherd and Springer's 78-run partnership is WI's highest for the 9th wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 72 between Akeal Hosein and Shepherd
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|NZ
|72.13
|2(1)
|2.56
|2.87
|3/36
|4.04
|69.26
|NZ
|66.79
|1(2)
|- 0.89
|- 0.9
|3/34
|3.9
|67.7
|NZ
|61.58
|56(34)
|62.15
|61.58
|-
|-
|-
|WI
|58.31
|39(20)
|55.87
|42.12
|1/36
|1.21
|16.19
|WI
|53.27
|49(34)
|57.96
|36.47
|1/23
|1.21
|16.79
And with that win, New Zealand takes a crucial 2-1 series lead! We will be back again tomorrow, same time, same place, for the fourth game. Until then, this is Rashad Mahbub, saying adios on behalf of M Venkat Raghav and the rest of the ESPNcricinfo crew. We always love having you guys tune in for the action; thank you for your support and company. Go well, ciao!
Mitchell Santner: "[Series lead] That was the most pleasing thing. Different guys stepping up at different times, which is pretty key over a five-match series. It was a very scrappy win, but it's nice to be on the right side of one. It's always a challenge when you come up against a team that bats so deep, and we know they've got power all the way through. I thought we probably should have gotten 190 at least. But after the collapse, their partnership from 88-8 showed they have power all the way through. Our main goal is to try and keep taking wickets. The way the boys started when the ball was swinging was nice, and when it wasn't, Ish Sodhi was outstanding again. The boys adapted quickly with cutters, bounces, and slow balls. The bowling unit was outstanding. [Jamieson] You bank that experience for what's coming up. You know, you might be in a similar situation in the World Cup when the game is on the line. The only problem for KJ is that if he keeps doing it so well, he's going to have to keep doing it! It just shows that you've got guys in this team always open to be involved in the clutch moments. I think as a unit the bowlers were outstanding."
Shai Hope: "[Three matches and three last-over finish] As you said, taking it to the last over means you're always in the contest. It's just unfortunate we're not coming out on the winning side in the last two. Still, there are a lot of positives, especially from the last two games. [Shamar Springer] He's known now as a death specialist. He showed he has the ability to come in and restrict teams in the back end with the ball, and he certainly has power with the bat as well. It's great to see him showing his all-round game today. The same goes for Romario Shepherd; they both came to the party. It's just unfortunate we didn't get the start we wanted to make it a little bit easier for them in the back end. So many positives to take from this one."
Player of the Match, Ish Sodhi: "[Third-highest wicket-taker in T20I history] I suppose it's been nice to come in and contribute in the last couple of games. The wickets are probably a little bit drier in Saxton than what we're used to in New Zealand, so there's definitely something to work with here. You can see that's probably the reason why we bowled ten overs of spin today. It feels like the ball is leaving my hand really nicely right now. I think playing some consistent cricket recently, where you're bowling longer spells, helps you get into a better rhythm. Sometimes in T20 in New Zealand, especially early in the season, you might not bowl for two or three weeks. That consistency of bowling has been quite good, and I hope to continue that. [Last over finish] The heart is pumping. The energy is high. Those death bowlers are doing a great job. The West Indies have such power through their lower to middle order, and it's on show right now. The crowd has been amazing. It's been a great spectacle so far in the series, and it's nice to be on the winning side of it today. Hopefully, we can do a little bit the same tomorrow."
Shubha : "Taking the game deep is alright but why take it deep when you can win easily by playing percentage T20 batting?"
Sunitha : "Catches do win matches ! Springer's dismissal won it. Feel Romario shouldn't have taken the 1 in the last over "
Badar: "Well played West Indies. There's no shame in losing gracefully, putting up a great fight on the field. Great entertainment for all to enjoy Sunday. "
Sukanya : "While the never say die attitude of the WI is commendable , they have only themselves to blame by not playing for the target initially. They went too hard as if they were chasing 225 ! "
Stats from Sampath: 78-run stand between Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer is the third-highest for the ninth or a lower wicket in men's T20Is and the highest for a full-member team.
4:55 pm Another game went down to the wire, featuring another late fightback from the West Indies' lower order, and another last-over victory sealed by Kyle Jamieson! New Zealand now leads the five-match series 2-1. The innings started strongly for the West Indies, scoring 13 runs in the first over. But Jacob Duffy struck immediately in the second over, forcing Jangoo to chop on and then dismissing the West Indies skipper in the same over. Jamieson dropped a sitter when Athanaze was on 19, but Athanaze was finally removed by Sodhi on 31. The collapse continued as Powell was clean bowled by a Sodhi googly, and Auguste was run out going for an impossible single. You simply cannot rule out the West Indies. From being 88/8, Shepherd and Springer miraculously turned the game around with a blistering 78-run partnership off only 39 balls. Duffy intervened personally to end the threat, taking a stunning catch during the follow-through of his last delivery to dismiss Springer for 39 off 20 balls. The hope rested with Shepherd, but struggling with a hamstring injury, it was too much to pull off alone. He was dismissed as the last man after scoring a heroic 49 runs off 34 balls. Duffy and Sodhi were the destroyers, each bagging three wickets. Post-match presentation is coming up shortly.
New Zealand won by 9 runs
It's now or never for Shepherd. 10 needed from the last 2 balls.
Swing and a miss! Excellent well directed bouncer on the off stump line, Shepherd moves his sight away from the line of the ball and misses the bouncer.
10 runs needed from 3 balls.
Hard length ball around the fifth stump line, Hosein moves across and plays the slog stroke, connects the sticker part of the bat and just gets it over Jamieson
Long discussion between Shepherd and Hosein. Santner walks towards Jamieson and changes the field setup.
Kiran: "Oh my word, you will NEVER find a better catch than that!!!!! Jacob duffy you hero!"
low full toss ball and Shepherd drills it away to long on for a single
slower ball down the leg-side, shuffles across and goes for the big heave, swing and a miss.
Jamieson to bowl the last one, 12 needed from 6. Shepherd on strike
Duffy pulls off an absolute stunner!! Hard length ball around the off stump line, Springer clears the front leg and bludgeons it hard and flat to the left of Duffy. Following his bowling follow-through, he launched into a fully stretched dive to his left, keeping a sharp eye on Springer's bullet stroke. He managed to get both hands in the line of the ball and somehow held onto it! What a catch! That is a match-changing moment! Game on!
Shepherd is hobbling while running between the wickets, still struggling with his hamstring issue.
change of pace ball darted wide outside off, moves across the line and hoicks it with the inside part of the bat to deep midwicket
bouncer ball on middle-leg, shuffles across to play the pull shot, play and a miss
Short and wide, another slower ball, Shepherd throws his bat at it and slashes it hard over the short third fielder, races away to the ropes
Shepherd has sent it out of the stadium! Bowls a slower ball in the slot, and Shepherd picks it up nicely with the meaty part of the bat, sends it flying straight out of the ground, 103 meters mammoth six!
Full and straight ball blasted towards the cover fielder
24 needed from 12. Here's Duffy
Poor stuff from Neesham. Slower short pitched ball down the leg-side, easy pickings for Shepherd, hangs back and swings it away over fine leg
Excellent bouncer ball around off, swing and a miss
shortish ball and plays the swivel pull shot, mistimes the stroke towards midwicket area. Three fielders converge but the ball lands safely in the vacant area.
short of a length ball places it well past backward point for a single
In the airrrrr.. And over Santner! Change of pace delivery outside off, makes room outside leg and whacks it straight over mid-off. Santner tries to track back and chase it down, but fails to get there in time. The ball lands on the advertisement cushion and Santner, in the meantime, hurts his knee. He is hobbling at the moment, but got back to his feet, though.
full and straight ball on the stumps, clears the front leg and makes contact with the full face of the bat, clears the mid-off area with ease. Brings up the fifty partnership!
Neesham returns to the attack
low full toss ball pitching outside off, Shepherd fails to connect once again
Length ball around off with extra bounce, swing and a miss
Titus: "I actually find the VJT method more logical and paces it well unlike DLS. There was a great article on it in cricinfo a free years back. Wonder why it's never adopted outside of Indian domestic " I think you are talking about this article from Rajesh.
slower back of a length ball around off, hangs back and taps it to backward point
|Saxton Oval, Nelson
|Toss
|New Zealand, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|New Zealand led the 5-match series 2-1
|Match number
|T20I no. 3566
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.15 start, First Session 13.15-14.45, Interval 14.45-15.05, Second Session 15.05-16.35
|Match days
|9 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Chris BrownDRS
Shaun HaigDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 20 • WI 168/10
Sodhi, Duffy three-fors trump late Springer-Shepherd blitz in thriller
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|5
|4
|caught
|31
|23
|caught
|1
|3
|run out
|24
|16
|caught
|2
|4
|bowled
|2
|3
|caught
|3
|6
|caught
|49
|34
|lbw
|4
|5
|caught
|39
|20
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 1, w 5)
|Total
|168(10 wkts; 19.5 ovs)