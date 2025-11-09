Mitchell Santner: "[Series lead] That was the most pleasing thing. Different guys stepping up at different times, which is pretty key over a five-match series. It was a very scrappy win, but it's nice to be on the right side of one. It's always a challenge when you come up against a team that bats so deep, and we know they've got power all the way through. I thought we probably should have gotten 190 at least. But after the collapse, their partnership from 88-8 showed they have power all the way through. Our main goal is to try and keep taking wickets. The way the boys started when the ball was swinging was nice, and when it wasn't, Ish Sodhi was outstanding again. The boys adapted quickly with cutters, bounces, and slow balls. The bowling unit was outstanding. [Jamieson] You bank that experience for what's coming up. You know, you might be in a similar situation in the World Cup when the game is on the line. The only problem for KJ is that if he keeps doing it so well, he's going to have to keep doing it! It just shows that you've got guys in this team always open to be involved in the clutch moments. I think as a unit the bowlers were outstanding."