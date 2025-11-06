Matches (4)
New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Auckland, NZ vs WI, Nov 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Auckland, November 06, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
L
NR
L
NR
L
West Indies
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 165 Runs • 33 Avg • 143.47 SR
7 M • 152 Runs • 30.4 Avg • 150.49 SR
WI6 M • 184 Runs • 36.8 Avg • 125.17 SR
6 M • 165 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 136.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.93 Econ • 16.8 SR
4 M • 6 Wkts • 8.9 Econ • 10 SR
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 13 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 17.07 SR
Squad
NZ
WI
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Eden Park, Auckland
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3560
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|6 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
West Indies in New Zealand News
WI win thriller to go 1-0 up despite Mitchell Santner's late fireworks
Shai Hope's fifty rescued WI from 43 for 3, while Roston Chase starred with an all-round show
United by a new world order, NZ and WI meet once more
The team that pioneered the freelance player meets the team that's best adapted to that revolution with a T20 World Cup looming
'Boult-ish' Foulkes is adding breadth to New Zealand's pace depth
Zak Foulkes made a huge impact in New Zealand's 3-0 sweep of England and Peter Fulton expects him to be an all-format allrounder soon
Mitch Hay called up for T20Is vs West Indies after Seifert fractures finger
Martin Guptill has joined the West Indies camp to provide specialist support for the two T20Is at Eden Park