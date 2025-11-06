Matches (4)
AUS vs IND (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)

New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Auckland, NZ vs WI, Nov 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Auckland, November 06, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
6:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Photos
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TB Robinson
8 M • 165 Runs • 33 Avg • 143.47 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 152 Runs • 30.4 Avg • 150.49 SR
SD Hope
6 M • 184 Runs • 36.8 Avg • 125.17 SR
A Athanaze
6 M • 165 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 136.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.93 Econ • 16.8 SR
JDS Neesham
4 M • 6 Wkts • 8.9 Econ • 10 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 13 SR
AJ Hosein
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 17.07 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
WI
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zak Foulkes 
Allrounder
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Jamieson 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Ish Sodhi 
Bowler
Match details
Eden Park, Auckland
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3560
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days6 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Chris Brown
New Zealand
Cory Black
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Shaun Haig
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
Language
English
West Indies in New Zealand News

WI win thriller to go 1-0 up despite Mitchell Santner's late fireworks

Shai Hope's fifty rescued WI from 43 for 3, while Roston Chase starred with an all-round show

WI win thriller to go 1-0 up despite Mitchell Santner's late fireworks

United by a new world order, NZ and WI meet once more

The team that pioneered the freelance player meets the team that's best adapted to that revolution with a T20 World Cup looming

United by a new world order, NZ and WI meet once more

'Boult-ish' Foulkes is adding breadth to New Zealand's pace depth

Zak Foulkes made a huge impact in New Zealand's 3-0 sweep of England and Peter Fulton expects him to be an all-format allrounder soon

'Boult-ish' Foulkes is adding breadth to New Zealand's pace depth

Mitch Hay called up for T20Is vs West Indies after Seifert fractures finger

Martin Guptill has joined the West Indies camp to provide specialist support for the two T20Is at Eden Park

Mitch Hay called up for T20Is vs West Indies after Seifert fractures finger

West Indies drop Motie over 'dip in form' for New Zealand T20I series

Forde returns after recovering from a shoulder injury, while Springer has been drafted in because of injuries to other seam bowlers

West Indies drop Motie over 'dip in form' for New Zealand T20I series
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question