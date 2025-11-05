Mitchell Santner, losing captain: I think the way WI bowled they put pressure on us. We weren't able to go anywhere. We were reasonably happy with 164 at the halfway mark. [Tough start to the series] You come up against a good side and they bowled what they needed to. But I think, the good start of ours with the ball was outstanding. All our seamers did well. To restrict them, we were happy. The powerplay was good with the bat but those middle overs really slowed us down. [Lessons from tonight] Whenever we are confronted tomorrow on a similar wicket, we'll take the learnings. But we don't want to dwell too much on it. We'll discuss what we can potentially improve on."