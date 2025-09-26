Matches (13)
RESULT
17th Match, Super Fours (N), Dubai (DICS), September 25, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Pakistan FlagPakistan
135/8
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(20 ov, T:136) 124/9

Pakistan won by 11 runs

Player Of The Match
19 (13) & 3/17
shaheen-shah-afridi
Cricinfo's MVP
119.1 ptsImpact List
shaheen-shah-afridi
Report

Afridi, Rauf and Ayub set up a Pakistan vs India Asia Cup final

Bangladesh succumbed to the pressure of a high-stakes game, losing their way in a chase of only 136

Deivarayan Muthu
25-Sep-2025
3:15

Why do Bangladesh struggle in pressure situations?

Pakistan 135 for 8 (Haris 31, Nawaz 25, Taskin 3-28, Rishad 2-18) beat Bangladesh 124 for 9 (Shamim 30, Afridi 3-17, Rauf 3-33, Ayub 2-16) by 11 runs
It has taken more than 40 years but we finally have it: an India-Pakistan Asia Cup final. Pakistan scrapped their way into the title clash after defending 135 against Bangladesh in Dubai.
After Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in three powerplay overs, Pakistan's spinners tightened the screws, finding sharp turn and grip. After bagging his fourth duck in six innings in the Asia Cup, Saim Ayub produced a double-strike and ensured Bangladesh's batting spiralled out of control.
It was one of those bizarre games where the team that hit more sixes ended up losing. Pakistan had managed just five sixes and Bangladesh had matched that tally by the tenth over of the chase. They eventually finished with seven sixes but as they searched for more on a pitch that perhaps wasn't conducive to that style, they kept holing out.
Pakistan's batters had suffered a similar meltdown earlier in the day, but Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz did enough to drag them to 135 on a used surface, a total that at the end of the day was enough by 11 runs.

Pakistan's go-slow

Taskin Ahmed, rested for Wednesday's game against India, hit the ground running by dismissing the in-form Sahibzada Farhan for 4. He became the third Bangladesh player after Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, to 100 T20I wickets.
In the next over, offspinner Mahedi Hasan had Ayub flapping a catch to mid-on for a three-ball duck - his fourth duck in six innings in the Asia Cup and ninth in 45 T20I innings. Only Umar Akmal (ten in 79 T20I innings) has bagged more for Pakistan.
Fakhar Zaman was also going nowhere, managing only 12 off 18 balls in a powerplay that saw Pakistan score only 27. Only Hong Kong had scored fewer runs in a powerplay in this Asia Cup.
After taking the catches of Farhan and Ayub, wristspinner Rishad Hossain dismissed Fakhar (13 off 20 balls) and Hussain Talat (3 off 7) in successive overs. When Mustafizur had captain Salman Agha inside-edging behind with his trademark offcutter, Pakistan were 49 for 5 in the 11th over.

Haris, Nawaz bail Pakistan out

The first six of Pakistan's innings came in the 13th over when Afridi launched Tanzim Hasan Sakib into the top tier over midwicket. In the next over, he hit Taskin for another six before miscuing a full-toss to the keeper. After being dropped on 1 and 3, Afridi got to 19 off 13 balls.
Nawaz could have been dismissed on 0 had Parvez Hossain not dropped a regulation catch. He went on to make 25 off 15 balls. Haris also played his part, taking on both Rishad and Mustafizur during his 31 off 23 balls. Pakistan crashed 80 runs in their last eight overs.

Bangladesh fade away in chase

While Afridi was on the money with the new ball at one end - his powerplay figures read 3-0-11-2, including a customary first-over strike - Bangladesh went after the bowlers at the other end. When Faheem Ashraf erred too full, Saif Hassan pounded him over mid-on for six. In the next over, he picked Haris Rauf away for a six and a four. In his next over, however, Rauf bounced back to draw a leading edge from Saif, which was grasped by Ayub at point.
Nurul Hasan then started with a first-ball six, though off a top edge, but Bangladesh couldn't sustain their hitting and kept finding the boundary riders. Shamim Hossain, who top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 off 25 balls, was their only batter to pass 20.
Bangladesh's slim hopes faded away when Afridi returned with the old ball and had Shamim caught by Talat, who was not needed with the ball on the day. Bangladesh were missing their regular captain and key batter Litton Das who was on the sidelines for a second successive game with a side strain. Jaker Ali, the stand-in captain, was among a long list of batters who holed out while attempting to clear the boundary.
Pakistan had an injury scare when Rauf collapsed in his follow-through in the 18th over, but he continued to bowl, finishing off his spell, and locked in an India-Pakistan final on Sunday.
Shaheen Shah AfridiSaim AyubMohammad HarisMohammad NawazTaskin AhmedRishad HossainHaris RaufBangladeshPakistanPakistan vs BangladeshMen's T20 Asia Cup

Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
PAK 100%
PAKBAN
100%50%100%PAK InningsBAN Innings

Over 20 • BAN 124/9

Pakistan won by 11 runs
Match Coverage
All Match News

Old habits die hard for new-era Bangladesh

Bangladesh are better at hitting sixes but not at taking singles; their bowling is top-notch but their catching is not; their planning is good, but they need to show more faith in the plans

Plan C (Chaos) does the trick for Pakistan, not for the first time

Pakistan hardly put on a clinic against Bangladesh, but the universe, it seems, can't prevent the contest this competition has been destined for

Simmons rues dropped catches and 'bad decisions' as Bangladesh exit Asia Cup

"When we dropped Shaheen and Nawaz, that's where the game changed," the Bangladesh coach said

Afridi, Rauf and Ayub set up a Pakistan vs India Asia Cup final

Bangladesh succumbed to the pressure of a high-stakes game, losing their way in a chase of only 136

Bangladesh need 136 to reach Asia Cup final

Haris and Nawaz bring some respectability to Pakistan's first-innings performance in Dubai

Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Saif Hassan
caught1815
Parvez Hossain Emon
caught02
Towhid Hridoy
caught510
Mahedi Hasan
caught1110
Nurul Hasan
caught1621
Shamim Hossain
caught3025
Jaker Ali
caught59
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
bowled1011
Rishad Hossain
not out1611
Taskin Ahmed
bowled42
Mustafizur Rahman
not out64
Extras(b 1, lb 2)
Total124(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Men's T20 Asia Cup

Super Fours
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33060.913
PAK32140.329
BAN3122-0.831
SL3030-0.418
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33063.547
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA3030-2.600
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
Full Table