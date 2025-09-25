Live blog - Bangladesh meet Pakistan in virtual semi-final

Rishad Hossain kept adding to the pressure • Asian Cricket Council

Pakistan 135 for 8 (Haris 31, Nawaz 25, Taskin 3-28, Rishad 2-18) vs Bangladesh



Bangladesh seemed to have one foot in the Asia Cup final, for which India have already qualified, after keeping Pakistan to 135 for 8 on a used Dubai surface. Taskin, Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain shared the spoils for Bangladesh.

It was Taskin, who had been rested for Wednesday's match against India, who had struck in the very first over when he had the in-form Sahibzada Farhan carving a catch to point for a run-a-ball 4. In the next over, Saim Ayub holed out to mid-on off Mahedi Hasan, who was also back in the team, bagging his fourth duck in six innings at the Asia Cup. In all, it was Ayub's ninth duck in 45 T20I innings; only Umran Akmal has bagged more ducks (10 in 79 innings) for Pakistan in the format.

Fakhar Zaman was going nowhere in the powerplay - he managed only 12 off 18 balls during this phase. Then, when he tried to hit his way out of trouble, he sliced Rishad to wide long-off for 13 off 20 balls. In his next over, Rishad removed Hussain Talat with a wrong'un, leaving Pakistan at 33 for 4 in the ninth over.

After taking two catches, Rishad had struck twice with the ball, having the Bangladesh fans in the crowd dancing to his tunes. Rishad could've also had Afridi, who was dropped twice off him in the 12th over. Rishad gave away just a single boundary, finishing with figures of 4-0-18-2.

Afridi hit the first six of the innings in the 13th over and struck one more in the next over before miscuing a knee-high full-toss off Taskin to the keeper. The fast bowler came away with figures of 4-0-28-3 and along the way became only the third Bangladesh player, after Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, to 100 T20I wickets.

That Pakistan crossed 120 was down to late cameos from Mohammad Haris (31 off 23 balls) and Mohammad Nawaz (25 off 15 balls). Eleven runs off the final over pushed Pakistan past 130 , but it was still Advantage Bangladesh at the halfway stage.