Simmons rues dropped catches and 'bad decisions' as Bangladesh exit Asia Cup

Pakistan were 51 for 5 when Nurul Hasan and Mahedi Hasan dropped Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 12th over. Afridi went on to hit two sixes in a 13-ball 19 and hand Pakistan a bit of momentum. After he fell, Parvez Hossain Emon dropped Mohammad Nawaz on zero; Nawaz went on to make 25 off 15 balls with two sixes and a four.

Fielders often have a difficult time picking the ball up against Dubai's unusual "ring of fire" floodlights, but Simmons didn't think this had been an issue with any of the chances.

"When we dropped Shaheen and Nawaz, that's where the game changed," he said. "Before that, we were in control. Some of the catches maybe [had something to do with the lights] but I don't think the ones we dropped had anything to do with the lights."

Simmons felt Bangladesh's batters had taken better decisions against Sri Lanka compared to this chase against Pakistan. Bangladesh hit more sixes than Pakistan, but they also lost a number of wickets while trying to play big shots. Simmons also suggested that the team had missed captain Litton Das , who sat out his second straight game with a side strain.

Mohammad Nawaz had Mahedi Hasan caught at cover • AFP/Getty Images

"We didn't have to chase it in any [particular number of] overs. We just had to win the game," Simmons said. "It was just bad decisions. All of the teams have that at some point. It was us today. We didn't make the best shot selections.

"We just chased 160 [169 vs Sri Lanka] two games ago. We are not a team that can lose Tanzid [Hasan] and captain [Litton] in one game and just fill [the void] like that. We are getting to that stage, we are not there yet. Losing the captain in such good form is a big thing for us.

"We chased 160 [169] on the same wicket, where we made better batting decisions. Batting order doesn't say we batted well or badly. We made bad decisions today."

Bangladesh have historically struggled to match the most successful T20I sides when it comes to strike rates. Simmons felt they were starting to address this issue, but what cost them in this game was their inability to build partnerships.

"The [strike-rate] gap will reduce the more we play at the international level, the guys will know what to do at this level," he said. "I agree that our strike-rate isn't up there, but we are up there in six-hitting. I don't think it is about our ability to score quickly. We have to bat for longer and put on partnerships."

Bangladesh shuffled their batting order in this chase, with Mahedi Hasan promoted to No. 4. Simmons felt this was the right move given Mahedi's ability to counter pace, even if he only managed 11 off 10 in this game.

"You look at it as someone batting at No 4. I look at it as someone taking on the pacers in the powerplay," Simmons said. "He could have taken on the pacers more than if he went in the lower order against the spinners. I had Jaker [Ali] and Shamim [Hossain] down there, who could take on the spinners."

The defeat against Pakistan ended Bangladesh's Asia Cup campaign. They beat Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in succession before going down in back-to-back matches against India and Pakistan.

All was not lost, though, and Simmons pointed out a couple of positives from the competition..