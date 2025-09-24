Aaron: 'Axar ahead of Samson? I do not understand it'

"When Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma were batting, it looked like a very good batting surface - you can play through the line. You could actually hit wherever you wanted. But then a wicket falls, and then the batting order is inexplicable," Chopra said. "What India were trying to do with the batting order is baffling to say the least. [Bangladesh] bowled alright but we [India] just compounded our problems with a very weird batting line-up. I cannot wrap my head around it."

Aaron echoed those thoughts: "They thought they could get Dube on to take down the spinners. But Sanju Samson is another option; he could have been slotted in early today. We know how he enjoys [batting] slightly up top."

At the post-match presentation, Suryakumar explained the logic behind the move. "Looking at their bowling line-up - they had a left-arm spinner [Nasum Ahmed], they had a legspinner [Rishad] - Dube was a perfect match-up at that moment. And his entry point was perfect - seven to 15 overs. So we took that chance. It did not go well, but in the games ahead, we might try doing that [again]."

India have been flexible with their batting order throughout the tournament, with their batting coach Sitanshu Kotak saying " everyone is prepared to bat at any number ". A reason behind that is to maintain a left-right combination at the crease. When Samson opened the innings before the Asia Cup, the No. 3 position was taken by Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma, depending on whether Samson or Abhishek fell.

Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets • AFP/Getty Images

Since Gill's return to the top of the order, Samson has batted only once at No. 3 in five games - against Oman. Against Bangladesh, even after Gill got out, a left-hand batter, Dube, came in. Even at the fall of the fifth wicket in the 15th over, India held back Samson and sent in Axar Patel , who made 10 not out off 15 balls.

"Axar ahead of Samson? I do not understand it," Aaron said. "The man [Samson] got three T20I centuries last year, you've got to cut him some slack.

"There's not much difference in the strike rates of the Indian batters. It is not like we have four batters who strike above 150 and have a couple who can only play run a ball. Every batter in that top eight can bat at a very high strike rate. I don't see any motive behind so much chopping and changing in the batting line-up."

Dube's spin-hitting prowess also has been on the wane, raising questions about the move to send him to take on Rishad. While he averaged 73.4 and struck at 166.1 against spin in T20 cricket from January 2023 to April 2024, since then those numbers read 21.1 and 121.8.