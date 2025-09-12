Nothing in mind apart from cricket - India batting coach Kotak on playing Pakistan

India vs Pakistan matches have a lot riding on them but, two days out from their first meeting at the 2025 Asia Cup , the focus appears to be squarely on the cricket. And nothing else.

"For the players and for us," India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said, "Once the BCCI says and they are aligned with the government , we are here to prepare and we are here to play. It will be a competitive game. An India-Pakistan game is always a competitive game. So, we would rather focus on that."

Ahead of India's training session on Friday, Kotak was asked whether it can be tough to focus on cricket amid calls from certain quarters back home to boycott matches against Pakistan. India and Pakistan share a tense political relationship that has only grown more strained in recent months, with the two countries having exchanged cross-border hostilities following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

"Honestly, I don't think so [not tough]," Kotak said. "Once we are here to play, I think players are focused on playing cricket. I personally don't think they have anything in mind apart from playing cricket. And that's what we focus on."

The other big point of focus was India's batting line-up, and whether Sanju Samson can adapt to a role at No. 5 or 6, where he hasn't had as much success as in the top order. Kotak was clear, while there was a fair degree of certainty around the openers and No. 3, that the rest of the line-up was flexible, and players were preparing themselves with this in mind.

"If you look at our batting line-up, everyone is capable of going to any number and finishing the match," Kotak explained. "Although, we have four-five aggressive players who, according to the situation, either the head coach or the captain decides where to send them. More or less everyone is prepared to bat at any number.

"So there is nothing fixed. Everyone knows their role. So, according to the situation, they will be ready. Obviously, the openers and No. 3, we think about particular players. But after that, if required, I think all the players also now mentally and skill-wise, they are prepared to bat at any number. And I think that's a good sign."

Axar Patel, Kotak essentially underlined that all of Hardik Pandya Shivam Dube and Samson can finish off an innings if required. "Everyone knows their role," he said. "One thing. Maybe we have more than one finisher. So, seriously, depending on the situation, we can go accordingly.

"Because if you look at Shivam, if you look at Hardik, if you look at Axar, they all can do whatever is required depending on who is bowling, which bowler of the opposing team is left, how is the wicket. So, it is a great thing to have, where you have three [or] four guys who can go at any number."

Kotak also cleared "confusion" over the team's workload-management policy, when asked if the prospect of playing a Test match, where he is captain, barely three days after the conclusion of the Asia Cup would impact Gill's readiness. India host West Indies for two Tests from October 2.

"I don't know what you think about workload management. But workload management is generally done for bowlers, mainly fast bowlers," Kotak said. "If you talk about batters, if they mentally feel that cricket is too much for them, then it is a matter of thinking. Workload is actually managed by fast bowlers. I don't think batsmen face workload management issues."

Asked if Arshdeep Singh , India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, could sit out as he did in the opening game, Kotak said that call was made on the basis of the slow, turning conditions in Dubai. If need be, similar calls will be made again.