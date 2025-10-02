Gardner's game-changing century latest mark in her batting evolution

There's always some sort of inevitability and invincibility about this Australia side, especially in ODIs. That they are the favourites to lift this World Cup, too. That they will be hard to match on most days. That they will come out all guns blazing with the bat. And such is the enviable depth in their batting line-up that someone or the other will step up for a rescue act, if their backs are against the wall.

The last of those shone the brightest in their opening World Cup fixture against New Zealand in the form of a counter-attacking century from Ashleigh Gardner . While an Australian fighting back for her team was rather predictable, the way it was played was still a stunning vindication of Gardner's, and the team's, belief in the opening match of a major tournament.

A Gardner ODI century at No. 6 to salvage Australia's ship from troubled waters of 128 for 5 against one of their top rivals also rolled out with a sense of déjà vu. She had scored her maiden ODI century in a similar situation earlier this year, against England in the Ashes, when Australia were 59 for 4 in the third ODI in Hobart , where Australia had opted to bat - just like in Indore - before suffering an early stutter.

Against New Zealand on Wednesday, Gardner was still fresh to the middle when Australia lost their fifth wicket in the 22nd over on a flat pitch, looking far from in a position to put up a big total. Three of those five Australia had lost when they tried to fetch boundaries or counterattack and all ended up handing out catches in the 30-yard circle. One of the biggest comforts of the one-day format is there is opportunity to rebuild after an early wobble before it's time to take off again in the end overs.

But that's where Australia's approach shone through from Gardner, who wasn't interested in consolidating. She knew she had the comfort of the depth in Australia's line-up - with allrounder Kim Garth slotted at No. 9 - she was aware that anything under 300 wouldn't be enough on a flat deck, and she never took her foot off the pedal.

Gardner reeled off a boundary against each of Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr within the first eight balls she faced, initially without taking much risk. Her idea, she said after the game, was to keep the scoreboard going and even if the field was spread out, all she had to do was find the gaps to reach the short boundaries with the help of the quick outfield.

When Bree Illing returned for her second spell, Gardner danced down the pitch against the left-arm quick to muscle the ball over mid-on for four. The fall of previous wickets while trying to take the aerial route was not going to bog her down, she knew her task was to score runs, and quickly. When it turned out to be a no-ball, Gardner smacked the free hit again on the leg side for four more. And she was off.

Ashleigh Gardner did not take a backward step despite Australia's tricky position • Associated Press

"I was just trying to hit the boundary riders hard, run really hard with my partner and just be really clear in my thinking," Gardner said at the press conference. "I guess that's what I was able to do today which is why I was just so clear in where I wanted to score. And I was just really proactive with taking positive options because if I go into my shell, that's probably when I won't bat the best. So for me it's sticking to my strengths. Yes, the scoreboard was saying something, but I was trying to take that out of it."

Soon Gardner was in the 40s and even though a sixth wicket fell at the other end - Tahlia McGrath chipping to midwicket - Gardner had ensured Australia were going at run a ball after 32 overs. With 18 overs to go and just four wickets left, would she now be more watchful?

Two balls later, she shimmied down the track for her first six that took her to fifty off 43 balls. Gardner was looking incredibly hard to get out now, and she pushed the run rate to 6.30 by the 40th over even though a seventh wicket had gone down. A bit of unnecessary risk and Australia ran the danger of being bowled out for an under-par score.

But what was a par score on a ground where no women's internationals had been played before and on a fresh pitch for the first match of this season? When both teams had trained at the day before, they knew it was going to be a belter, so Gardner thought they had to keep going.

'When I'm clear and I'm not thinking too much, I think that's when I play my best innings' • Getty Images

"I always knew that we probably needed around the 320," Gardner said. "I think it was maybe eight overs to go when I was batting with Kim Garth, and I said we ideally need about 310-320 here minimum. I guess as you saw there today, once you kind of got set, you can really flourish from there, and once you had the pace of the wicket, that really helped as well.

"I think when people got in trouble, it was a little bit two-paced at times and they probably were just second-guessing themselves rather than just having that clarity and I guess the shot decisions that they wanted to make. For me, it was obviously being able to do that and just being really clear in my mind because when I'm clear and I'm not thinking too much, I think that's when I play my best innings."

And the best part of her innings came towards the end when she took just 34 balls to race from 50 to 100 by finding the boundaries more regularly and brought up a magnificent 77-ball century with the first of back-to-back fours off the now-tired New Zealand bowlers.

For New Zealand, Gardner's blitz might have brought back memories of the 2022 World Cup game in Wellington when she had walked out at 214 for 5 with five overs to go, and smashed an unbeaten 48 off just 18 balls, striking at 266.67 to set up a match-winning total of 269.