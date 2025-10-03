Smith puts the skids on South Africa to ignite World Cup campaign

Four months into her ODI career, four overs into her maiden 50-over World Cup, Linsey Smith made quite the impact, wrecking South Africa beyond repair as her England side secured an emphatic 10-wicket win in their opening match.

Smith, the 30-year-old left-arm spinner, walked off the Barsapara Stadium field at the innings break - which arrived after 20.4 overs - with the stunning figures of 3 for 7 from four overs. She dismissed the usually formidable top-order of Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp as the Proteas collapsed to 19 for 4, before being bowled out for just 69.

Smith was the pick of the England bowlers, who capitalised on lacklustre batting from a South African line-up devoid of footwork and thoughtful shot selection where only Sinalo Jafta, promoted to No.6, reached double figures with 22.

Almost as impressive was Nat Sciver-Brunt 's 2 for 5 from three overs as she joined Lauren Bell in a two-pronged seam attack, having bowled just 9.3 overs in warm-up games since the WPL final in mid-March owing to an Achilles tendon injury.

Smith's performance was made all the more impressive given what had gone before.

Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont mopped up England's 10-wicket win over South Africa • ICC/Getty Images

Having made her T20I debut in 2018 , Smith played her first ODI against West Indies in Derby in May and took a five-for. That was after she had been recalled to England's T20I squad for last winter's tour of New Zealand. Her absence of nearly five years told of her struggle to break into a squad boasting the world's best left-arm spinner, Ecclestone.

Smith earned a place at last year's T20 World Cup, six years after her previous appearance at the tournament, and held her own in what was a disappointing campaign for England. Ahead of that event, she told ESPNcricinfo that she had feared her chance had passed her by

She played in only one T20I during the ill-fated Ashes tour of Australia in January then, during the 2025 home summer, she was the leading wicket-taker in three ODIs against West Indies with seven at 9.00 and an economy rate of 3.15. Against India, however, she played just two of the three ODIs, taking three wickets at 34.00 and 6.80, before just one more in three T20Is, which left her feeling on edge.

"I definitely felt the pressure and the nerves coming into this," Smith said. "But to start the competition how I have, and put in a performance for the team to get a big win, is something I'm really happy with."

England's captain, Scvier-Brunt, opted to field first, hoping the pitch would improve for batting under lights, then called on Smith to open the bowling on a surface that ultimately didn't offer huge assistance to spinners or seamers.

That was proven when Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont navigated the meagre run-chase with an unbeaten 40 off 50 balls and a 34-ball 17 not out respectively.

No stranger to opening the bowling at domestic level or in T20Is, where she has done it six times in 22 appearances for England, the decision for Smith to share the new ball with Bell was premeditated, and paid off handsomely as the pair defied South Africa, Smith with drift and Bell with swing.

Sune Luus loses her stumps to Lauren Bell • ICC/Getty Images

"I found out yesterday, which was nice, a bit of a heads-up," Smith said. "It's nothing that I'm too surprised by, I think it suits my bowling well. I enjoy the competition and the toughness of it and I'm glad that it came off today.

"The conversations I had with Nat and Lottie (head coach Charlotte Edwards) was just about backing what I've done well over the years in domestic cricket. That's, more often than not, try and hit the stumps and put a lot of pressure on the batters that way."

Smith took centre stage with her second delivery, in the second over of the day - a straightforward caught-and-bowled, as Wolvaardt sent a leading edge straight back to her with a shot indicative of the South African batting to come.

Wolvaardt's fellow opener, Brits, had made back-to-back ODI centuries against Pakistan just over a fortnight ago, but Smith splattered her leg stump with the first ball of her next over, finding devastating drift to slip through the gate.

Bell then bowled Luus with an inswinger before Smith brought that drift to the fore again to beat Kapp's forward defence and smash middle stump.

Sciver-Brunt entered the attack in the eighth over and struck with first ball in each of her first two, trapping Anneke Bosch - preferred to Annerie Dercksen at No. 5 - directly in front of middle and leg stumps and enticing a leading edge from Chloe Tryon which went to Alice Capsey at mid-on.

With leg-spinner Sarah Glenn on the bench, Ecclestone and Dean played their part.

Ecclestone drew an attempted drive from Nadine de Klerk with one that straightened, Heather Knight gratefully accepting the catch at slip, and removed a charging Jafta, who took a wild swing at a slower ball that crashed into off stump.

Dean twice beat the bat to rattle off stump as Masabata Klaas played for some non-existent turn and Nonkululeko Mlaba swung through thin air to one that angled in, consigning South Africa to their lowest ODI total against England and their second-lowest total at a World Cup, after their 51 all out against New Zealand in 2009.

The diminutive Smith chose not to question her elevation to opening bowler in this format, relishing the opportunity just as she has done with her ODI career.

"I don't know why Lottie made the decision to be honest, but that was what she went with, and I was happy be the one that they turned to," she said. "I'm not your most traditional spinner. I'm not going to get the turn and bounce that necessarily Sophie gets, which is why I think we work well together in the team. But for me it was just about trying to hone in on the stumps as much as possible.