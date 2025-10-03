Wolvaardt on South Africa's defeat: 'We are much, much better than 69 all out'

South Africa's collapse in their Women's World Cup opener against England was down to "one of those days where the top order and the middle order failed on the same day", according to their captain Laura Wolvaardt . Sent in to bat in Guwahati, South Africa were bowled out for 69, their third-lowest total in women's ODIs, and lost by ten wickets.

Wolvaardt insisted they were "much better than 69 all out" and backed her side to bounce back.

"I think our prep has been good, I don't think there were too many demons in the pitch," she said after the match. "It was just one of those days where everyone went out early and that happens in cricket sometimes. It was not a pitch that we were super foreign to. We spent a lot of time in these conditions in the last couple of months, so definitely wouldn't put it on the wicket.

"We are much, much better than 69 all out. As a group, we just need to put it behind us as quickly as we can and move forward, because if we're going to take that into the next game, it's going to be a very long tournament for us."

South Africa knew what to expect from England, who had two kinds of left-arm spinners, with Sophie Ecclestone 's release point being much higher than that of Linsey Smith

Marizanne Kapp became Linsey Smith's third victim • Getty Images

On the eve of the match, South Africa's batting coach Baakier Abrahams oversaw Wolvaardt's preparation against left-arm spin closely. He specifically asked the net bowlers to change angles and bowl from wide of the crease as well. The focus was on her footwork and shot selection, and Abrahams reminded her of the forward defence with a straight bat. At one point, he praised her shot selection to a particular ball but pointed out that her head was falling over. Towards the end of her stint that lasted nearly 45 minutes, he nodded in approval.

On Friday, though, it took Smith only two balls to dismiss Wolvaardt, who chipped a return catch. Smith then used inswing to beat the inside edges of both Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp and hit the stumps. South Africa were four down just 31 balls into the game and couldn't recover.

"You can't really fault our preparation. Yesterday, personally, I was super specific in my training," Wolvaardt said. "I had someone bowl like Lauren Bell would and I had the left-armer [bowling] at me. I had already planned which guard I would take and what my options were and what my strong options were. To have that soft dismissal today was very disappointing with all the preparation that we had put in. We've been very well-informed by all of our coaches. It's just one of those days where we played the wrong line for the ball swinging in."

While batting has been South Africa's stronger suit heading into this World Cup, the defeat put their Nos. 3 to 6 in the spotlight. In ODIs since the start of 2023, South Africa have been one of the top batting teams. That is largely due to Wolvaardt and Brits, the most prolific pair in this period. In the same time frame, their Nos. 3 to 6 average 28.08 , the worst among all eight teams at this World Cup. That is down to Kapp not playing all games, plus some players moving up and down the order.

"Our middle order has actually been better this year than they have ever been," Wolvaardt said. "I think the likes of Sune [Luus], Marizanne, Chloe [Tryon], [Annerie] Dercksen, who didn't play today, have really been scoring a lot of runs throughout the past few series. I don't think that we have any trouble in our middle order at the moment. It's just one of those days where both top order and middle order didn't fire."

In South Africa's last ODI before the World Cup, they were dismissed for 115 with Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu taking 6 for 26. Not all of South Africa's frontline players played that game, since they had already won the series. Wolvaardt didn't read much into the similarities between that performance and this one against England.

"Those were two quite different spinners. Smith was very good with her swing and her drift today, whereas Sandhu in that game got a lot of turn over the wicket. So very different conditions. In that Pakistan game, we probably didn't adapt well to a turning wicket, probably a lot more turn than what we were used to, very out of our comfort zone conditions-wise, whereas today, it was just a total collapse. We just didn't apply ourselves well enough with the bat."