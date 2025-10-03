Matches (11)
Feature

Powerplay: Women's World Cup kicks off with Ash Gardner masterclass

Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda are joined by Vishal Dikshit, who was on the ground in Indore and caught up exclusively with the centurion as Australia opened their title defence

ESPNcricinfo staff
03-Oct-2025 • 13 hrs ago
Ashleigh Gardner brought up a 77-ball century, Australia vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup, Indore, October 1, 2025

Ashleigh Gardner brought up a 77-ball century against New Zealand  •  Getty Images

Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner joins Vishal Dikshit to talk about her sensational century against New Zealand in the Women's World Cup, the thrill of playing in front of loud crowds in India, and much more. Also joining the conversation are Firdose Moonda and Valkerie Baynes.
Ashleigh GardnerAustralia WomenICC Women's World Cup

