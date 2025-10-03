Powerplay: Women's World Cup kicks off with Ash Gardner masterclass
Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner joins Vishal Dikshit to talk about her sensational century against New Zealand in the Women's World Cup, the thrill of playing in front of loud crowds in India, and much more. Also joining the conversation are Firdose Moonda and Valkerie Baynes.